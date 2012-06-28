(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 () - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB' to ING U.S., Inc. (ING U.S.). Fitch has maintained the Rating
Watch Evolving status on all ratings, including the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings for ING U.S.'s life insurance company subsidiaries. A full list of
ratings is provided at the end of this release.
Fitch's Rating Watch Evolving is based on uncertainty over ING U.S.'s pending
change in ownership and concern over weakness in the company's operating
performance. Based on an agreement with the European Commission, ING Group has
agreed to divest its global insurance operations by the end of 2013. Fitch
expects that the divestiture of ING U.S. will most likely occur via IPO.
ING U.S.'s standalone credit profile reflects the material progress ING
Verzekeringen, the parent insurance holding company, has made in restructuring
the U.S. life insurance operations in preparation for a potential IPO. ING U.S.
has strengthened statutory capitalization, improved operating profitability in
its ongoing businesses and reduced intercompany financial leverage. Further,
Fitch believes that management has made good progress reducing the risk profile
of current product offerings and mitigating capital and earnings volatility
related to its closed block variable annuity businesses with increased hedging
and the write-down of deferred acquisition costs.
ING U.S.'s ratings reflect the company's adequate statutory capitalization on
the aggregate U.S. insurance operations including captives, large scale and
solid business profile in retirement and individual life markets, and improving
operating earnings performance within the core businesses. ING US has also
improved the credit quality of its investment portfolio through reduced exposure
to commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), subprime residential mortgage
backed securities and alternative investments.
Fitch's ratings anticipate that a group rating approach for ING U.S. companies
would be the most likely result of an IPO with all operating subsidiaries
receiving a similar rating.
In the event that legal entity and/or product line restructuring occurs,
individual companies receiving ongoing business lines with adequate capital
profile and business outlooks could expect to be affirmed at current ratings
levels. Those companies restructured to contain mainly runoff businesses/closed
blocks could expect to be downgraded at least one notch depending on the
resulting capital profile and business outlook.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A decline in reported RBC below 385%;
--Financial leverage exceeding 30%-35% resulting after the IPO;
--Significant adverse operating results;
--Further material reserve charges required in insurance/variable annuity books
or a significant weakening of distribution channel or scale advantages.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Increased operating profitability and generation of consistent statutory
capital;
--A reported RBC above 450%, and financial leverage below 25%;
--Private sale of closed block book at good value with boost to capitalization
and reduction in volatility and risk;
--Acquisition of ING U.S. by a higher rated entity outside of IPO.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has assigned:
ING U.S., Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Rating Watch Evolving.
Maintain Rating Watch Evolving:
ING Life Insurance and Annuity Company
ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York
Security Life of Denver Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A-'; Rating Watch Evolving.
Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Rating Watch Evolving.
Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II
--8.424% Trust preferred stock at 'BB'; Rating Watch Evolving.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
(New York Ratings Team)