(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook Update: Energy
Infrastructure
here
June 28 - The Outlook for North American energy infrastructure projects
remains stable, according to Fitch Ratings, which is conducting a mid-year
review of its sector outlooks.
Approximately 80% of current North American energy project Rating Outlooks are
Stable or Positive and reflect mostly contracted revenue streams mitigating
price and volume risk. However, exposure to merchant market energy and fuel
price risks increases cash flow uncertainty in some cases resulting in a few
negative outlooks.
Fitch views the thermal power sector more cautiously, though the rating agency
still carries a Stable Outlook. Energy prices reflecting low demand and
record-low natural gas prices have caused some merchant coal projects to default
or restructure their debt due to weak margins. Stable Outlooks dominate the
sector due to long-term sales contracts underpinning most of Fitch's rated
thermal projects.
The Outlook for the renewable energy sector remains Stable, reflecting mostly
contracted revenues from strong utility counterparties. Similarly, the Outlook
for the oil and gas sector remains Stable. The primary reason is strong demand
for pipeline and refinery capacity and contracted cash flows at liquefied
natural gas terminals.
Outlooks could change if recent increases in natural gas pricing are a trend and
not a temporary departure from recent levels. This could lead to increased power
prices. Slower than expected economic recovery or failure to resolve European
economic challenges may prolong currently weak demand. This in turn may further
suppress gas and electricity prices. The impact of new and pending environmental
laws remains uncertain. Outlooks on projects with merchant or refinancing risk
are most likely to be affected.
Fitch's new report, '2012 Midyear Outlook: Energy Infrastructure', is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
(New York Ratings Team)