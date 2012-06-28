(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for
CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect approximately $2.3 billion
of total debt, including the RCF.
The rating and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for modest revenue growth
and operating profit margin expansion, solid annual free cash flow, and
relatively conservative financial policies and solid credit protection measures.
Fitch expects low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth through the intermediate
term, driven by solid demand in enterprise end markets and measured success
penetrating target markets, including small-to-medium-size businesses and
development markets. Revenue growth will be constrained by low revenue growth in
the mainframe market, which still represents more than half of consolidated
revenues. Longer-term sales growth will in part be dependent upon the rate of
cloud computing adoption, which could meaningfully expand the addressable market
for CA's security and compliance products.
Higher revenues and increased salesforce efficiencies from CA's salesforce
reorganization and ongoing integration of past acquisition should drive
operating profit expansion. Fitch expects adjusted operating profit margin could
exceed 35% over the intermediate term. As a result, Fitch anticipates free cash
flow (FCF) will exceed $500 million, despite the company's meaningfully higher
annual dividend. Strengthening operating profitability and lower capital
spending following the completion of the company's ERP systems investments have
driven CA's pre-dividend FCF conversion higher. Approximately half of FCF is
generated overseas but CA's receipt of approximately $300 million in annual
royalty payments from foreign subsidiaries tempers cash location concerns.
Fitch also believes the higher dividend and share repurchase program reduces the
company's attractiveness as a leveraged buyback or buyout candidate. Fitch
anticipates CA will use FCF to fund small technology focused acquisitions to
accelerate growth in key markets and share repurchases under the company's $1.5
billion authorization, of which $1 billion was still available at March 31,
2012.
Fitch expects CA's credit metrics will remain solid for the rating. Fitch
expects FCF-to-total debt higher than 50%, total leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) below 1.5x, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest
expense above 20x. Leverage tolerance factors in significant deferred revenue
balances and Fitch's expectations are that the ratio of cash balances and
accounts receivables to deferred revenue (including long-term) and other
short-term liabilities will not diverge dramatically from historical levels. The
use of a portion of existing cash balances is accommodated at existing ratings
given the company's substantial billings backlog as well as Fitch's belief that
deferred revenue balances carry high incremental operating margins. Importantly,
Fitch does not anticipate a material reduction in bookings over time, given
significant switching costs associated with the software industry.
Negative rating actions could occur if: i) revenues contract over a sustained
period, signaling less competitive technology; ii) operating profit margin
declines, likely from a failure to take share in enterprise markets; or iii)
total leverage exceeds 1.5x, unlikely given consistent profitability and the
company's cash balances, FCF profile, and history of small acquisitions.
Positive rating actions are less likely over the intermediate term, in the
absence of meaningfully stronger contribution from the Enterprise Solutions
business resulting in a more balanced sales mix.
Fitch believes CA's liquidity at March 31, 2012 was solid and supported by $2.7
billion of cash, approximately 60% of which was located outside the U.S, and an
undrawn $1 billion RCF expiring August 2016. As contingency sources of
liquidity, the company has substantial pooled foreign cash balances that could
be repatriated at relatively favorable tax rates. The ratings continue to
incorporate expectations that FCF will be used for a combination of share
repurchases and acquisitions.
Total debt at March 31, 2012 was $1.3 billion and consisted of: i) $500 million
of 6.125% senior notes due 2014, ii) $750 million of 5.375% senior notes due
2019, and iii) $29 million of capital leases.
The ratings continue to be supported by:
--Strong share positions in, and high switching costs associated with, core
mainframe and security markets, which constitute the majority of CA's revenue
mix and drive significant recurring maintenance revenue;
--Annual free cash flow in excess of $500 million, largely from the
diversification of CA's customer base;
--Conservative financial policies and solid credit protection measures, despite
the company's significantly higher dividend and share repurchase
programannounced in January 2012.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Lower than industry-wide revenue growth from very low revenue growth in
mainframe software, which continue to constitute a significant proportion
(albeit highly profitable) of total revenues;
--Operating profit margins for the faster-growth Enterprise Solutions businesses
that are significantly below that of the Mainframe segment;
--Meaningfully larger competitors with superior financial flexibility.
