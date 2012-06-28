(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Black Gold Re LTD. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Black Gold Re's rating (BGRe, or the captive company) continues to reflect the strong linkage and strategic importance of the captive company to Ecopetrol (the parent). The rating also reflects its adequate technical performance, high capitalization, low leverage and strong liquidity ratios. BGRe's rating is tied to the rating of its shareholder, Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos - ECOPETROL S.A. , which has a Fitch local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Ecopetrol's consolidated equity was USD31 billion, EBITDA USD 14 million and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.3x. BGRe maintains its position as a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol, due to its strategic importance in managing the risks and structuring the insurance coverage of Grupo Empresarial Ecopetrol (Ecopetrol). The support of the shareholder is evidenced by its explicit commitment of support through promissory notes, formal support in managing the investment portfolio of the captive, providing resources for the optimal operation of the reinsurance company, and the transference of strong corporate governance practices. BGRe's operational profitability is adequate for its business profile. As of December 2011 and March 2012, BGRe reported a positive trend in its combined ratio (-30% and -29%) and net income of $13.1 million and $3.4 million, respectively. This performance benefited from the increase in commissions due to the change in the placement scheme carried out from 2011, and also by higher surety bond premiums given the important growth shown by the hydrocarbon sector in the Colombian economy. The quality of the investment portfolio is adequate and the liquidity position is strong. The company places its investment portfolio in liquid assets mainly rated with an International Default Ratings of 'AA' (65%) and 'AAA' (29%). Black Gold has no exposures to fixed assets and stocks, reflected in its strong liquidity ratios of 8.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 18x as of March 31, 2012. Its capital position is strong as a result of adequate profit generation and earnings retention; however, the maximum exposures are high compared to similar companies in the region. As of March 31, 2012, the equity of the captive was USD133 million, exceeding the requirements of the authorities in Bermuda (where the company is registered). Leverage ratios are low; as of March 31, 2012 the retained premiums-to-capital ratio stood at 0.1x and the Liability/Equity ratio at 0.08x. The maximum loss exposure per event is 4.0% of the equity, which is high compared with other similar companies in the region. Moreover, the accepted aggregated exposure for all surety bond policies may represent 2.6% of Ecopetrol's equity given that there is an explicit formal guarantee from Ecopetrol of over 100% of the coverage in these policies. Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include negative changes in the rating of the parent, higher retention levels of equity, and significant deterioration in profitability. An upgrade may be considered with positive changes in the rating of Ecopetrol, the parent company. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)