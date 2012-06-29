(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd (EBTL) a National Long-Term rating 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings reflect EBTL's strong revenue visibility from its long-term 'take or pay' agreement with Essar Steel Limited (ESTL) ending on 31 March 2027, and are therefore linked directly to the latter's credit quality. ESTL contributes about 95% to EBTL's revenue; and while Fitch notes that the proportion is likely to reduce over the next two to three years, it will remain in the range of 85%-90%. Fitch expects ESTL to deleverage substantially from its presently high levels in the next two years, deriving benefits from a competitive cost structure, increasing volumes and a change in product mix towards higher value-added products. With a substantial proportion of capex plans having been completed in FY12, the agency expects the entity to use the free cash flows to be generated in the next two to three years for debt reduction. Fitch notes that the take or pay contract provides a significant cushion to the debt servicing ability of the company, with Fitch expected debt service coverage ratios to range between 2.0x to 2.5x over the next four to five years. Positive rating action would depend upon an improvement in the credit profile of EBTL and ESTL coupled with the improvement in the credit profile of the group as a whole. However, deterioration in the credit profile of ESTL or EBTL's net debt/EBITDA above 4.0x on a sustained basis could result in negative rating action. While assigning the ratings, Fitch also assessed the linkages between EBTL and its immediate parent company - Essar Ports Ltd (EPL). The latter hols a 74% equity stake in EBTL while the rest is being held by ESTL. EPL, being a holding company, derives its credit strength from its subsidiaries. EPL's subsidaries (ports and terminals) cater primarily to group entities comprising Essar Steel Ltd, Essar Oil Ltd ('Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable) and power companies belonging to the Essar Group. Consequently, Fitch expects the subsidiaries to largely reflect the credit profile of these group companies. EBTL operates a 30 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) deep-draft dry bulk terminal in Hazira, Gujarat. It is one of India's largest dry bulk terminals, operational in all-weather condition. The terminal is a fully mechanised facility and can accommodate any vessel up to 130,000 deadweight tonnage. The company was formed in 2006 to cater to the captive cargo handling requirement of ESTL. The capacity became operational only in May 2010 and has handled 12 MMT of cargo in FY12.. However, EBTL's capacity utilisation is expected to improve with the ramp-up of ESTL's steel plant at Hazira. This would further improve EBTL's credit profile in the medium term future. In FY12, EBTL reported revenue of INR4,253m (FY11: INR2,411m), EBITDA of INR3,008m (FY11: INR1,442m), cash flow from operations of INR58m (FY11: INR415m), net financial leverage of 3.8x (FY11: 5.9x) and interest coverage of 2.0x (FY11: 1.4x). Fitch has also assigned ratings to EBTL's bank loans as follows: INR13,250m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' INR180m cash credit facility: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' INR320m non-fund-based working capital facility: National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Ashoo Mishra Analyst +91 22 4000 1772 Fitch Ratings India Pvt Ltd Apeejay House, 7th Floor 3, Dinshaw Vachha Road, Churchgate Mumbai 400 020 Secondary Analyst Muralidharan R Associate Director +91 22 40001732 Committee Chairperson Rakesh Valecha Senior Director +91 22 40001740 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: + 91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Ratings are not a recommendation or suggestion, directly or indirectly, to you or any other person, to buy, sell, make or hold any investment, loan or security or to undertake any investment strategy with respect to any investment, loan or security or any issuer. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

Criteria

Regulatory

Form NRSRO

Terms Of Use

Endorsement Policy

Privacy Policy

Code of Ethics

Site Index

Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training (New York Ratings Team)