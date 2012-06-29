(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4 basis points (bps) to 224 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 693 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 4 bps to 153 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' widened by 5 bps each to 195 bps and 273 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 491 bps, 'B' widened by 5 bps to 730 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 2 bps to 1,113 bps. By industry, financial institutions widened by 4 bps to 314 bps, and banks and utilities widened by 5 bps each to 341 bps and 233 bps, respectively. Industrials widened by 4 bps to 319 bps, and telecommunications widened by 2 bps to 346 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 209 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 679 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 738 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)