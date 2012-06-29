(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for credit quality in the U.S. capital goods sector remains broadly stable for 2012 and 2013, despite mixed economic indicators in the U.S. and the still-high probability of Europe entering a recession, according to an industry report titled "Risks Increase For U.S. Capital Goods Companies As The Eurozone Debt Crisis Drags On And China's Growth Slows," published today on RatingsDirect. "A number of factors remain at play, including the possibility of a recession in Europe, a hard landing in China, and the chance of a spike in oil prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sarah Wyeth. The larger operating environment for U.S. capital goods companies has been favorable for more than a year, and most recent rating actions reflect improving credit quality. Standard & Poor's expects the operating environment to be largely positive for the next 12 months. However, the industrial-led U.S. recovery that has supported revenue growth, margin expansion, and deleveraging is softening. This likely will dampen the rate of growth for the remainder of the year, as companies face more difficult year-over-year comparisons. Notably, cooler credit markets could pose a risk for companies that pursue debt-funded acquisitions or companies that will need to refinance within the next 12 months. "Our biggest concern for investment-grade issuers is still that financial policies may become increasingly risky, which could threaten credit quality if another economic downturn occurs," Ms. Wyeth said. Europe represents a key swing factor; the potential for the sovereign debt crisis to stall the global economic recovery continues to temper expectations through 2013.