(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We are revising our outlook on Haldimand County to positive from stable.

-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Haldimand.

-- The outlook revision reflects our expectations that the county will continue to generate adequate budgetary performances, keep its debt burden manageable, and maintain robust liquidity.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the county's solid operating surpluses and near-balanced after-capital spending results, manageable debt burden, and healthy free cash and liquid assets. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Haldimand County, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to positive from stable. At that time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating, on Haldimand. The outlook revision reflects our expectations that the county will continue to generate adequate budgetary performances, keep its debt burden manageable, and maintain robust liquidity. Rationale The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the following strengths:

-- Adequate budgetary performance. Haldimand's operating surplus was 17% of operating revenues in 2010, which is above that of its peers. Historically, the county's after-capital balance has fluctuated; however, its five-year average is near-balanced. Due to exceptionally high capital expenditures in 2010, the county posted an after-capital deficit of 7%. We expect Haldimand will continue to generate healthy operating and near-balanced or modest after-capital surpluses during our two-year outlook horizon;

-- Manageable debt. We estimate that, in the next two years, tax-supported debt (Standard & Poor's defined) will remain below 60% of operating revenues, owing to low reliance on debt for planned capital expenditures. At fiscal year-end 2010 (Dec. 31), tax-supported debt relative to consolidated operating revenues decreased for the forth consecutive year and represented 33.3% of operating revenues; and

-- Robust liquidity. Strong operating balances have historically supported capital expenditures and contributed to Haldimand's solid, increasing free cash and liquid assets. We expect that the county will maintain robust levels of liquidity of more than 7x coverage of annual debt service in the next two years. We believe the following factors constrain the ratings:

-- Limited economic growth prospects. Haldimand's economy relies predominantly on farming, tourism and some heavy industry. Unemployment is typically higher and more volatile than the provincial average. The planned closure of the Nanticoke coal-fired generation facility in 2014 will also lead to job losses, although we expect considerable number of wind and solar projects in the area to absorb some employment. In addition, the ongoing Native land claim dispute continues to add some uncertainty to economic prospects; and

-- Constrained budgetary flexibility. We expect that Haldimand's budgetary flexibility will continue to remain adequate in the next two years, with capital expenditures that represent greater than 20% of total expenditures and modifiable revenues of more than 80%. Nevertheless, in our opinion, its limited ability to cut expenditures somewhat constrains its budgetary flexibility. More specifically, with a greater focus on maintaining a good of state repair and addressing its infrastructure deficit, we believe that the county has a limited ability to defer its capital program. Outlook The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next two years, Haldimand will continue to deliver adequate budgetary performances, maintain fairly healthy liquidity levels, and keep its debt burden manageable. We also expect that the land dispute will not further weaken the local economy, and debt will remain below 60% of projected operating revenues. Resolution of the land dispute and an improved economy, as well as, sustained improvement in the county's after-capital balances, could result in an upward rating revision. Conversely, we could lower the ratings or revise the outlook to stable if the economy shows signs of protracted weakness, liquidity and operating performance deteriorates, or debt levels increase significantly beyond expected levels. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Haldimand County Outlook Revised To Positive

To From Issuer credit rating A/Positive/-- A/Stable/-- Rating Affirmed Senior unsecured debt A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)