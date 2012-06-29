(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Israel's vertically integrated electricity monopoly Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. (IEC) continues to face severe liquidity pressures due to a lack of gas supply, which is forcing the company to procure more expensive fuels.

-- The Israeli government has affirmed its commitment to secure funding for the additional fuel costs, but it has only guaranteed new Israeli shekel (NIS) 4.5 billion of new debt.

-- We are keeping IEC on CreditWatch negative due to the timing and magnitude of the company's funding requirements as early as July 2012.

-- The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us downgrading IEC if we assess that it has not implemented appropriate liquidity measures in a full or timely manner. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BB+' foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Israel's electricity monopoly Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. (IEC) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on April 5, 2012. Rationale The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects our view that recent statements by the State of Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) of its commitment to provide funding to IEC have not yet translated into full and timely liquidity support. IEC continues to face pressure on its liquidity from the disruption of natural gas from Egypt and the unexpected and rapid depletion of reserves from the Yam Tethis field in Israel. This lack of gas is forcing the company to procure more expensive fuels. The Israeli government has stated that it will support IEC in funding the additional fuel costs. The support measures that the government has confirmed so far include debt guarantees for up to new Israeli shekel (NIS) 4.5 billion. This covers a NIS1.5 billion domestic private bond that the company issued in April, and up to NIS3 billion under a new public bond planned for July. In addition, the government has confirmed that among other measures, it will provide additional tax breaks on fuel, the use of IEC's capital reserves, and relief of IEC's environmental obligations. We understand that the company's liquidity needs in the near term will be fully funded following the NIS3 billion bond issue planned for July. However, until IEC has issued the bond and received the proceeds, we consider that there is a moderate degree of execution risk. The Public Utility Authority has approved significant tariff increases for 2012-2014, valued at NIS 7.7 billion, which will recover the bulk of the fuel costs that IEC will need to incur in the short term. This should, in turn, result in a recovery in IEC's cash-flow based debt coverage ratios to levels more consistent with the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) over the medium term. However, we forecast that its ratios in 2012 will be weak, as it will need to fund negative cash flows from operations as a result of the fuel costs with debt in the immediate term. We view IEC as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base the rating on IEC on the company's SACP, which we assess at 'b-', as well as on our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the State of Israel would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to IEC in the event of financial distress. We base our assessment of a "very high" likelihood of support on IEC's:

-- "Very important" role for Israel's economy, given its virtually unchallenged monopoly position and ownership of essentially all the strategically important electricity distribution, transmission, and generation assets in the country. We anticipate some new competition in generation by way of independent power producers but, in our view, IEC's market share in this segment is unlikely to fall to less than 80% of Israel's total capacity over the medium term; and

-- "Very important" role for Israel's economy, given its virtually unchallenged monopoly position and ownership of essentially all the strategically important electricity distribution, transmission, and generation assets in the country. We anticipate some new competition in generation by way of independent power producers but, in our view, IEC's market share in this segment is unlikely to fall to less than 80% of Israel's total capacity over the medium term; and

-- "Very strong" link with the Israeli state, which owns 99.85% of IEC and is actively involved in defining IEC's strategy and approving its borrowing plans. Over the long term, we understand that Israel intends to partly privatize IEC, while remaining a major shareholder. IEC's SACP takes into account our view of IEC's "fair" business risk profile. This reflects the company's vertical integration and monopoly position, offset by high exposure to regulatory risk. The latter has resulted in disputes with the regulator in the past, although recent tariff increases indicate an improving relationship. The SACP also takes into account our view of IEC's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. This reflects the company's aggressive liquidity management; large ongoing funding needs, especially during the current fuel crisis; and high financial leverage. Liquidity We view IEC's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We base our assessment on what we view as IEC's "weak" stand-alone liquidity position, combined with our view that the Israeli government has the ability and willingness to provide sufficient liquidity support to IEC in a timely manner. We believe that the continued pressure on IEC's liquidity due to gas shortages poses a significant test of our assessment of the "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support to the company. We consider that the imminent cash flow deficit requires full and timely funding support from the government, and IEC's ongoing good access to the local and global debt markets. The government's failure to provide timely and full support to IEC would lead to a multi-notch downgrade of IEC. We base our view of IEC's "weak" stand-alone liquidity profile on the company's immediate cash flow deficit, negative free operating cash flow, and the absence of committed backup facilities. In addition, the company still has to refinance about NIS900 million of debt in the remainder of 2012, and an additional NIS4 billion in 2013, of which NIS0.7 billion will be repaid from internally generated funds. That said, the company raised about NIS1.8 billion in the international debt markets earlier this year, and NIS1.5 billion through the government-guaranteed private domestic bond that it issued on April 5, 2012. Outlook We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two weeks. During this period, we will monitor whether IEC completes the NIS3 billion, government-guaranteed bond issue. We will also assess how the government and IEC intend to fund any additional liquidity shortfall that may arise in the rest of 2012. We could affirm the rating and remove it from CreditWatch if IEC completes the planned NIS3 billion bond issuance in July and if, at the same time, we believe that we have clear visibility on how any amount needed over and above this guaranteed bond will be sourced. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured Debt BB+/Watch Neg/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)