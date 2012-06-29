(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed the ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes from both Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd. and Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd.

-- The affirmations reflect sufficient credit support available to the notes at the current rating levels.

June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes from both Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd. and Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd. (see list). Both deals are collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC . Today's affirmations reflect, based on our analysis, the transactions' sufficient credit support available to the notes at the current rating levels. Fortress Credit Investments I and II Ltd. are CLOs with similar asset portfolios. The transactions are currently in their reinvestment periods and continue to invest principal cash in new collateral. There have been some performance improvements in both transactions since our last review in 2010. Most notably, the amount of defaulted and 'CCC' rated assets held in the portfolios has decreased. Additionally, the overcollateralization (O/C) ratios for both transactions have improved. However, all of the notes from both these transactions are constrained by the top obligor test - one of the supplemental tests introduced in our September 2009 criteria. As a result, we affirmed all the notes at their current rating levels following our review. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATINGS AFFIRMED Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd.

Class Rating A-1 NwRev AA+ (sf) A-1 NwTrm AA+ (sf) A-1 Revolv AA+ (sf) A-1 Term AA+ (sf) A-2 A+ (sf) A-2 NwTrm A+ (sf) B BBB+ (sf) B NwTrm BBB+ (sf) Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd.

Class Rating A-1 NwRev AA+ (sf) A-1 NwTrm AA+ (sf) A-1 Revolv AA+ (sf) A-1 Term AA+ (sf) A-2 A+ (sf) A-2 NwTrm A+ (sf) B BBB+ (sf) B NwTrm BBB+ (sf) TRANSACTION INFORMATION Issuer: Fortress Credit Investments I Ltd. Collateral manager: Fortress Investment Group LLC Trustee: Bank of America N.A. Transaction type: Cash flow CLO Issuer: Fortress Credit Investments II Ltd. Collateral manager: Fortress Investment Group LLC Trustee: Bank of America N.A. Transaction type: Cash flow CLO (New York Ratings Team)