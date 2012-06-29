(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S.-based International Wire Group Holdings Inc.'s end market demand has improved, contributing to lower-than-expected leverage.

-- The company has maintained adequate liquidity despite dividend policies we view to be aggressive.

-- We are raising our ratings on the company, including our corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain between 3x and 4x EBITDA as higher volumes offset weaker pricing for its products. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Camden, N.Y.-based International Wire Group Holdings Inc. and its subsidiary International Wire Group Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue rating on International Wire Group Inc.'s second-lien notes to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also raised our issue rating on International Wire Group Holdings Inc.'s senior payment-in-kind toggle notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default. International Wire Group Holdings Inc. is a holding company with no direct operations and depends on cash flow from subsidiary International Wire Group Inc. to meet its debt obligations. As a result, we view International Wire Group as a consolidated enterprise. Rationale We raised our ratings on International Wire Group to reflect solid end market demand that has supported profitability and has contributed to lower-than-expected leverage of 3x to 4x EBITDA. However, we continue to view financial risk as "aggressive" given the company's penchant for large dividends relative to its cash flow. Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment acknowledges the company's exposure to volatile copper prices, cyclical end markets, and its relatively modest size and scope. International Wire Group's sales and EBITDA grew approximately 15% during the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, to about $850 million and $75 million, respectively. We attribute this to an improving economy and stronger end markets, which has led to higher volumes. Leverage over this period was 3.5x compared with our prior expectation of 4x. We expect leverage to hold at 3x to 4x under our baseline scenario for 2012 and 2013. This reflects our assumption that sales volumes slightly outpace our GDP forecast (2% in both years). This offsets our expectation that prices drop on lower copper prices (which we assume fall to $3.00 per pound in 2013 from an average of $4.00 in 2011). International Wire Group purchases copper rod that it uses to manufacture copper wire products. Consequently, a sharp decline or decrease in copper prices can have a significant impact on financial performance. The former can necessitate selling higher cost inventories at lower market prices; the latter can restrict the company from passing through higher copper prices to customers. International Wire sells its products for a variety of electrical and data transmission applications whose end markets are in somewhat cyclical industries, including the industrial, energy, electronics, and aerospace and defense. Although several of these markets are relatively strong now, demand can decline quite a bit during weak economic cycles, resulting in minimal earnings and weaker credit metrics. Liquidity We view International Wire's liquidity as "adequate" based on the following expectations:

-- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under a $150 million asset-based lending revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year;

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and

-- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under its credit facility even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. International Wire Group's total liquidity on March 31, 2012, was $115 million, consisting of about $15 million of cash and about $100 million of availability under the company's $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility that matures in 2014. Availability under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which fluctuates throughout the year because of seasonal working capital changes. The ABL is subject to a fixed charge covenant only if availability under the credit facilities falls to less than $22.5 million, which we do not expect to occur over the next 12 months. We expect International Wire to generate between $25 million and $50 million of free cash flow in both 2012 and 2013, based on capital expenditures of about $15 million and our expectation that working capital will be a minimal source of cash. We assume that the company will use some of that cash to pay further dividends to its owners--dividends ($160 million over the past two fiscal years) have exceeded cash flow. Recovery analysis For our most recent recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on International Wire Group Holdings Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain between 3x and 4x EBITDA as International Wire Group's end markets hold firm in a gradually improving economy. In our view, this will cause higher sales volumes to offset weaker pricing for its products. We would lower our rating if leverage climbs to and remains above 4x as a consequence of a sharper-than-expected drop in sales prices and EBITDA margins or as a consequence of more aggressive-than-anticipated dividends. In our view, the company's relatively small size and scope, and well as the less transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private equity-owned firms, will preclude an upgrade over the next 12 months. Related Criteria And Research

-- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 13, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action

To From International Wire Group Holdings Inc. International Wire Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Upgraded

To From International Wire Group Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured B- CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 International Wire Group Inc. Senior Secured B+ B Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)