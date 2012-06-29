June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following village of Skokie,
Illinois (the village) outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA':
--$59.1 million GO bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the village backed by its full faith and
credit and unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AFFLUENT CHICAGO SUBURB: Proximity to Chicago and an expanding transportation
network attracts a professional work force with above-average wealth levels.
MULTIPLE REVENUE SOURCES: Skokie benefits from its diverse revenue sources
providing superior financial flexibility.
SALES TAX REVENUE INCREASES: After several years of declines, the economically
sensitive sales tax has experienced recent growth.
FUND BALANCE, CASH DECLINES: The village's fund balance level and cash position
have had material declines in recent years.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
FAILURE TO RESTORE CASH: Failure by the village to improve its weakened cash
position could result in downward rating pressure.
CREDIT PROFILE
UPPER MIDDLE CLASS CHICAGO SUBURB ANCHORED BY SUCCESSFUL MALL
Skokie is located in Cook County, 16 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. Its
population is 64,784, which is up 2.3% from 2000. The village has a diverse
economic base led by three large shopping centers, including the Old Orchard
Shopping Center, and various commercial and industrial areas. Management reports
that the Old Orchard Shopping Center is 97% occupied and generated $500 million
in retail sales in 2011. A new train station (Skokie Swift) recently opened
which will enhance commuters' access to Skokie's downtown and the Illinois
Science and Technology Park, helping to promote redevelopment and business
relocation. The village is also expecting to benefit from the opening of a Super
Wal-Mart in late 2013. These developments should help offset recent declines in
assessed value.
The village's unemployment rate is a low 7% as of March 2012, well below the
state and national rates of 9% and 8.4%, respectively. A number of residents
commute into Chicago and other nearby suburbs. Wealth levels continue to be high
with the median household income at 120% of the state level and 128% of the
national average.
DIVERSE REVENUE SOURCES LED BY GROWING SALES TAX
The village has substantial financial flexibility from its diverse sources of
revenues and as a result has maintained a property tax levy freeze since 1991.
Its primary revenue source is sales taxes, comprising 37% of general fund
revenues. After several years of declines, sales tax revenues were up 7.2% in
fiscal year (FY) 2011 and 2.5% in unaudited FY 2012 results. The village also
experienced a 6.6% increase in income tax revenues in FY 2012.
Management also implemented a utility tax in FY 2011 that yielded $4.1 million
to the general fund ($1.7 million for operations and $2.4 millions for fire and
police pensions) and a total of $5.5 million across all funds. Utility tax
revenue was down 6.6% in FY 2012 due to an unseasonably warm winter. As a home
rule municipality, the village will consider a number of other taxes if
necessary. The village actively manages expenses, including maintaining a hiring
freeze since late 2008. The village's cash position has declined noticeably in
recent years. While the village has had sufficient funds to date to avoid cash
flow borrowing, Fitch is concerned that a continued weakened cash position would
result in credit quality deterioration.
Overall, in FY 2011 the village had a net operating deficit after transfers of
$1.3 million (2.5% of spending). Unreserved fund balance declined to $7.5
million or 14.3% of expenditures. Historically, the village has maintained an
unreserved fund balance close to its goal of 25%. As a result of the growth in
sales and income tax revenues, management projects a surplus of between $250,000
and $500,000 for FY 2012. The budget for FY 2013 is balanced, with a 1.8%
increase in general fund expenditures. Due to the village's reliance on the
economically sensitive sales tax, Fitch expects the village to restore its fund
balance back towards its goal level.
MANAGEABLE DEBT AND PENSION BURDENS
Skokie's direct debt levels are low but increase with the addition of
overlapping debt to a more moderate level of 3.3% of full value and $4,441 per
capita. The village plans to issue additional debt later this year but it should
not significantly impact debt levels. Outstanding debt amortizes rapidly, with
76% of debt maturing in 10 years. Debt service makes up a somewhat elevated
14.4% of expenditures.
The village manages pension plans for fire and police and participates in the
state's municipal retirement plan. Using Fitch's assumed 7% rate of return, the
fire plan is funded at a weak 58.5% while the police and state plans are at a
stronger 74.6% and 77.5%, respectively. Total pension payments are 11.5% of
expenditures. The village's implicit rate subsidy for other post-employment
benefits (OPEB) results in a low unfunded actuarial liability of $5.7 million as
of April 30, 2011.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
