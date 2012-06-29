(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch believes demand for Brazilian airports will continue to grow despite some short-term financial pressure. Guarulhos Airport, the country's busiest, reported May year-to-date passenger traffic increased by 7.2%, but cargo traffic shrank by 38.6%. We believe that the reduction in cargo traffic is a short term, likely caused by the global slowdown. But longer term trends, like the relative resilience of the region in the global downturn and the rising perception of risk in the developed markets are expected to overcome this temporary negative trend. Significant upcoming events -- Brazil will host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics -- and continued domestic and regional demand all seem likely to drive airport financials. Over the past five years, Brazilian airport passenger traffic has grown by one-third. In 2006, t Brazilian airports served just over 102,000 passengers. In 2010, more than 155,000 people used one of the country's airports. Absent external shocks, regional trade agreements like Mercosur and the Union of South American Nations are likely to lead to stronger regional commerce. Brazilian legislative support of transportation projects is pivotal for the airports. Last year, the government introduced a tax provision to incentivize infrastructure project financing. We expect it to promote capital market financing in an otherwise incipient project finance culture. Brazil's regulatory environment in the power and toll road sectors has been relatively stable over the years. If the same stability was exhibited in the airport sector, we would view it favorably. A coincident reduction in interest rates is helping. Brazil's Central Bank recently dropped short-term interest rates to their all-time lows, and further cuts are expected, as recent inflationary loosening is likely to continue. We believe the downward trend in short-term real interest rates should make long-term investments in Brazilian infrastructure more attractive to investors. There are indications of some investor demand in the market. In February, the government auctioned the operating rights for Guarulhos and two other airports under a public-to-private partnership (PPP) model. It attracted global investors as well as local players and led to bids in excess of the minimums. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)