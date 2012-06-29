(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR3' rating to CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (CEMEX) proposed senior secured high yield note issuance. These notes will be issued in an amount up to $500 million. These exchange notes are being offered to holders of the company's Financing Agreement debt in a cashless transaction and will have a maturity date of June 2018. The notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Corp., CEMEX Concretos, S.A. de C.V., Empresas Tolteca de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., New Sunward Holding B.V., and CEMEX Espana, S.A. Additional guarantees will also be provided by the following sub-holding companies of CEMEX Espana -- CEMEX Research Group AG, CEMEX Shipping B.V., CEMEX Asia B.V., Cemex France Gestion, CEMEX UK and CEMEX Egyptian Investments B.V. The notes will be secured with a first priority interest over a collateral package consisting of substantially all of the shares of CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Centro Distribuidor de Cemento, S.A. de C.V., Mexcement Holdings, S.A. de C.V., Corporacion Gouda, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Trademarks Holding Ltd., New Sunward Holding B.V. and CEMEX Espana, S.A. Fitch currently rates CEMEX as follows: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating 'B'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR3'; --National scale long-term rating 'BB-(mex)'; --National scale short-term rating 'B (mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The 'B' ratings of CEMEX and its subsidiaries reflect the company's high leverage and the weak, near-term cash flow prospects for two of the company's three key markets -- the United States and Spain. Additional risks include high refinancing risk, the potential for weaker performance of the company's Mediterranean division - consisting primarily of Egypt and Spain - and negative economic growth in the Euro region, which could impact its profitable Northern European division. The 'RR3' Recovery Rating (RR) on the company's unsecured debt indicates above average recovery prospects for holders of the proposed notes in the event of default. The collateral package for the proposed notes is similar to that for the debt associated with the Aug. 14, 2009 Financing Agreement, as well as most of the company's capital markets debt. On June 25, 2012, CEMEX announced its intent to refinance $7.2 billion of debt associated with its Financing Agreement. Approximately $500 million of this debt falls due during 2013 and $6.7 billion matures in 2014. As part of the refinancing proposal, CEMEX is attempting to loosen the financial covenants and to extend the maturity of the debt through 2017. The proposed senior secured exchange notes are part of this refinancing proposal. CEMEX had $18.2 billion of total debt and $1 billion of cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2012. Debt amortizations during the second half of 2012 total $39 million. Debt amortizations during 2013 and 2014 are $638 million and $7.5 billion, respectively. The company generated $2.3 billion of EBITDA during 2011, a level similar to the amount generated in 2010. Mexico is the company's most important market, representing $1.2 billion of EBITDA. The company's next most important markets during 2011 were the Central and South American region ($513 million of EBITDA in 2011), the Mediterranean ($439 million) and Northern Europe ($416 million). During the first quarter of 2012, the company had relatively strong performances from its Mexican and Central and South American division, while there was deterioration in its Mediterranean and Northern European divisions. A marked deterioration of the economic environment in the Northern European division - consisting mainly of France, Germany, the U.K. and Poland - could lead to a negative rating action. Weakness in the Mexican market could also lead to a negative rating action, as could an unsuccessful attempt at the restructuring of the Financing Agreement debt. A positive rating action is unlikely until there is an improvement in the anemic U.S. economy. On a pro forma basis (as though Rinker was consolidated), Fitch estimates that CEMEX generated $2.3 billion of EBITDA in the U.S. during 2006. This compares with a negative EBITDA of $100 million in 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'National Ratings - Methodology Update', Jan. 19, 2011; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (New York Ratings Team)