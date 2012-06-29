(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial
Mortgage Trust, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2004-C12
(WBCMT 2004-C12). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
The affirmation reflects sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch modeled
losses for the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 2.5% of the remaining pool; modeled
losses of the original pool are at 1.9%, including losses already incurred to
date. The Negative Outlook on classes H through L reflects significant upcoming
loan maturities, whereby 89% of the pool balance either has a maturity date or
anticipated repayment date in 2014. Additionally, the Negative Outlook on
classes J through L also reflects the thin nature of these classes, which make
them susceptible to future downgrades.
As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been
reduced by 33.4% (to $708 million from $1.06 billion), of which 33.2% was due to
paydowns and 0.2% was due to realized losses. Six loans, representing 22.9% of
the pool, have been defeased.
Fitch has designated 29 loans (47.1%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes
five specially-serviced loans (4.9%). Of the specially serviced loans, one
(1.4%) was classified as real-estate owned, one (1.8%) was classified as in
foreclosure, two (1.1%) were classified as greater than 90 days delinquent, and
one (0.6%) was classified as 30 days delinquent. Interest shortfalls are
currently affecting the unrated class P.
The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is a loan (1%) secured by a
262,644 square foot (sf) warehouse distribution property located in Logan
Township, NH. The year-end 2010 and 2011 debt service coverage ratio, on a
net-operating income basis, were both negative. The property became vacant after
the single tenant, Linens 'N Things, filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and rejected
the lease. The property currently remains 100% vacant. There has been no
reported new leasing activity.
The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially-serviced
loan (0.6%) secured by a 55,594 sf mixed-use property located in Mesa, AZ. The
loan transferred to special servicing in December 2010 for imminent monetary
default. A receiver and a leasing group were both appointed in the fourth
quarter of 2011. The special servicer expects to foreclose and market the
property for sale.
The third largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially-serviced
loan (1.8%) secured by a 140,006 sf office property located in Westerville, OH.
The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2011 for imminent maturity
default. The borrower was ultimately unable to payoff the loan at the loan's
June 2011 maturity date. As of the March 2012 rent roll, the property was 95.5%
occupied; however, leases on approximately 90% of the total property square
footage have lease expirations prior to the end of 2014, including the largest
tenants at the property. The borrower had submitted a loan modification
proposal, but was declined by the special servicer, due to concerns about tenant
rollover risk at the property. The borrower continues to negotiate lease
extensions with the major tenants at the property, but has not been successful
to date. The special servicer commenced foreclosure proceedings in January 2012.
Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated:
--$58.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$33.8 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$474.9 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$25.2 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$9.3 million class C at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$22.6 million class D at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$10.6 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12 million class F at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12 million class G at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$13.3 million class H at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative;
--$4 million class J at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$2.7 million class K at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$5.3 million class L at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$4 million class M at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative;
--$2.7 million class N at 'CCCsf'; RE 70%;
--$2.7 million class O at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$12.9 million class MAD at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Classes A-1 and A-2 have been paid in full. Fitch does not rated class P.
Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class IO. (For
additional information on the withdrawal of the ratings on these classes, see
'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance
Securities', dated June 23, 2010.)
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions
(New York Ratings Team)