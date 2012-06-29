(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. power generator Star West Generation's refinancing risk is increasing due to weak merchant power markets.

-- We are downgrading Star West Generation to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The '3' recovery rating is unchanged.

-- The stable outlook reflects the fact that refinancing risk as indicated by the amount of debt per kilowatt at refinancing is commensurate with a 'B+' rated entity. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded Star West Generation LLC to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook remains stable, and the recovery rating is unchanged at '3'. Rationale The primary driver of the ratings action is increased refinancing risk at the maturity of the term loan. We have lowered our estimate of Star West's future cash flow prospects given the decline in current and forward power prices since our 2011 review of the project. The lower power prices result from low natural gas prices due in part to shale gas production. Lower power prices result in lower merchant energy gross margins, which affects Star West because it does have some merchant exposure. The effects of lower gas prices and declining gross margins have had a substantial effect on our base case projections. Expected gross margins over the life of the asset have declined by 25%. Initially, merchant gross margins were expected to contribute about 29% of cash flows through the 2018 maturity of the term loan. Under our revised gas and power price scenarios, this amount drops to about 5%. Merchant revenue affects Star West in two ways. First, because of the cash flow sweep, any additional gross margin directly brings down the term loan balance. Second, one of the assets, the Griffith plant, is fully merchant after the summer of 2017, and the contribution from merchant gross margin increases substantially year over year, thus merchant gross margins have a greater effect in the years closer to term loan maturity. In the end, under our revised gas and power price scenarios, debt per kilowatt (kW) at maturity of the term loan is about $368/kW. This compares with projections at the time of the finalization of the rating of $273/kWThis level of refinancing risk does not compare favorably with other credits in the 'BB-' category, thus the downgrade. Although the project's exposure to merchant power markets has resulted in a weaker profile, Star West still retains substantial ability to cover its fixed obligations. This is because the project benefits from summer tolling agreements with regional utilities such as Nevada Power Co. (BB+/Stable/--), which through 2017, accounts for about 95% of gross margins. This results in average debt service coverage ratios of about 1.9x in our base case scenario. The 'B+' rating on Star West's term loan reflects the following risks:

-- Aggressive initial leverage at financial close of $567/kW, excluding the credit facilities. Completion of the co-investment process and debt repayment has brought this figure down to $479/kW.

-- Refinancing risk at maturity in 2018. Debt at maturity under our S&P base case assumptions is $368/kW for just the term loan.

-- Substantial volatility in the project's debt per kW at refinancing depending on merchant gross margins.

-- Operational performance under the tolling arrangements, with particularly limited cushion for forced outages under the Griffith toll.

-- Lack of geographic and fuel diversity, as all of the assets are in Arizona and run on natural gas. The following strengths support the 'B+' rating:

-- Summer tolling agreements provide predictable cash flow and allow the project to pass through carbon dioxide costs to customers. However, the Griffith tolling agreement expires one year before the term loan matures.

-- A 70% cash flow sweep will help mitigate some refinancing risk.

-- All plants use mature and competitive technology (with heat rates of about 7,200 Btus per kW-hour) that is maintained by General Electric Co. (GE) under a long-term service agreement. Liquidity The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve of $21.5 million and a $5 million major maintenance reserve. The $100 million revolver, which the project will use to fund the debt service reserve, will also serve as collateral under the power purchase agreement and other project requirements. The project can use the balance of the revolver of approximately $23.6 million for working capital purposes. Recovery analysis The recovery rating on the term loan and revolving facility is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in a default scenario. For the complete recovery analysis see the Transaction Update on Star West, published Nov. 11, 2011. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the fact that refinancing risk as indicated by the amount of debt per kilowatt at refinancing is commensurate with a B+ rated entity. If the debt outstanding at term loan maturity were to increase to above $400/kW, we could lower the ratings. This could be due to further weakening of merchant power markets or higher costs. Alternatively, if project debt at refinancing were to return to levels below $300/kW, we could raise the rating. Related Criteria And Research

-- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012

-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Rating Lowered Star West Generation LLC Senior Secured To From $650 mil term bank loan B+/Stable BB-/Stable

Recovery Rating 3 3 $100 mil revolver bank loan B+/Stable BB-/Stable

Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)