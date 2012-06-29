(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to Caledonia Generating, LLC's (Caledonia) senior secured notes. The notes, approximately $206 million in size, are expected to price as early as today. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The notes are secured by lease rent revenues to be received from Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Noteholders are also secured by a first mortgage lien on the underlying asset. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG LEASE COUNTERPARTY: The rating on the notes reflects TVA's absolute and unconditional obligation to make lease rent payments. Fitch does not believe that the implicit federal government support enjoyed by the global power bonds (rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) extends to TVA's lease rent obligations. BANKRUPTCY REMOTENESS ASSUMED: Fitch has assumed bankruptcy remoteness of Caledonia from its immediate parent (MEP-III LLC) and General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC), its ultimate parent. A non-consolidation opinion is expected to be available at the time of closing. MINIMAL TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATING RISK: The rating also reflects minimal technology and operating risk. The plant is an 801MW natural gas fired combined cycle plant. The plant's availability and capacity factors have exceeded 90% and 70% in 2012. Annual capacity factor since 2010 has ranged between 50% and 70%. Noteholders will also bear no construction risk seeing as the plant has successfully operated for nearly ten years. NO FUEL AND PRICE RISK: The structure requires TVA to operate, maintain and dispatch the plant. Fuel procurement and price risk is also borne by TVA. TVA is further obligated to keep the plant in good working condition including paying for components in case of failure. BASIC RENT AN OPERATING EXPENSE: TVA considers lease rent payments to Caledonia an operating expense. However, TVA shows existing lease rent payments as debt service in its financial statements. Fitch notes that neither the TVA Act nor the bond resolution defines what constitutes the cost of operating and maintaining the power system. There is also no judicial precedent clarifying the same. Fitch does not consider lease rents as operating expenses. CAPITAL STRUCTURE HIERARCHY: To the extent lease rents are considered operating expenses, every lease transaction pushes existing TVA global power bondholders further down in the capital structure. Although currently small, Fitch notes that increased lease rent payments as a share of overall debt service could be a cause of concern for global power bondholders. There is also the remote risk of a judicial challenge by global power bondholders to the use of lease financing by TVA. MINIMAL EXPOSURE TO GECC: Noteholders are exposed to the credit risk of GECC under certain scenarios. However, Fitch believes that the exposure to GECC is minimal after factoring the amount involved in each scenario and its likelihood of occurrence. Nevertheless the rating on the notes takes into account the exposure to GECC. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CHANGE IN TVA CREDIT QUALITY: Material credit event at TVA, whose absolute and unconditional obligation to make basic rent payments is an important credit strength of the structure. DETERIORATION IN GECC CREDIT QUALITY: Notwithstanding the minimal exposure to GECC, deterioration in its credit quality that in Fitch's view cannot support the current rating on the notes. CREDIT PROFILE Caledonia, the issuer of notes, is a special purpose entity incorporated in the State of Delaware. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of MEP which in turn is wholly owned by GECC. Caledonia is currently capitalized by equity contributions and an inter-company loan from its immediate parent MEP. Fitch understands that this loan has been repaid and is no longer outstanding. Caledonia owns a combined cycle, natural -gas-fired power plant located in Caledonia, MS with a nameplate capacity of approximately 801 MW. The Facility's primary generation components include three General Electric (GE) Model MS7241 frame 7FA combustion turbine generators (CTs), each operating in a combined cycle mode with three Aalborg heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) with reheat and duct firing capability. The HRSGs, are connected to steam turbine generators. All units have selective catalytic reduction systems and low nitrogen oxide (NOx) combustors for control of NOx emissions. The facility commenced commercial operations in 2003 and was operated on a merchant basis until 2007. On June 8, 2007, Caledonia entered into a triple net lease agreement with TVA whereby the facility was leased to TVA for a period of 15 years ending Feb 28, 2022. The lease is an operating lease with Caledonia holding title to the asset. TVA is responsible for operating and maintaining the plant. This includes maintaining adequate insurance coverage against mechanical break downs or any major maintenance requiring replacement of parts. Fuel price and operating risk is also borne by TVA. Noteholders bear the most exposure to TVA. They are also exposed to the credit risk of GECC under certain scenarios which include mandatory redemption following condemnation. TVA's request for credit assurance from Caledonia in the form of a GECC guaranty or a letter of credit covering six months of basic rent, and a letter of credit posted by GECC with Alabama Power Company towards an interconnection agreement. As noted earlier the rating on the notes takes into account the exposure to GECC. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' (Jun. 12, 2012); --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012); --'Tennessee Valley Authority' (Jun. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Tennessee Valley Authority (Knoxville, TN) (New York Ratings Team)