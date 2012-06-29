June 29 - Overview

-- We are placing the Alta Wind Holdings LLC (Alta) rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating on Alta is currently linked to the rating on its parent, Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG Finance).

-- We are also reviewing the transaction structure at Alta to determine if it is robust enough to allow for a wider delinking of the Alta rating from that on its parent, TG Finance. We could lower the rating if we determine that a wider delinking is not warranted and the rating on TG Finance is lowered.

-- Due to an error by Standard & Poor's when we assigned the rating to TG Finance in May 2011 and the subsequent fall in natural gas prices, the credit metrics for U.S. electricity project developer TG Finance are insufficient, pursuant to our criteria, to support the current rating. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' rating on Alta Wind Holdings LLC's $579.9 million pass-through trust certificates due 2035 on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale Alta Wind Holdings LLC (Alta) is owned by Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG Finance). Because of an error when we assigned the preliminary rating to TG Finance in May 2011, together with a subsequent fall in gas prices, the credit metrics for U.S. electricity project developer TG Finance are insufficient, pursuant to our criteria, to support the current rating (see our report on TG Finance published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after we review the transaction structure at Alta to determine if it is sufficient to allow for a wider delinking under our criteria from the rating on parent TG Finance. We could lower the ratings on Alta if the rating on TG Finance is lowered and we conclude a wider delinking is not applicable under our criteria. Alta owns and operates, through its subsidiaries, four wind power projects (the Alta Wind Projects II through V) totaling 570 megawatts (MW) in the Tehachapi Pass region of California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The Alta Wind projects sell power to Southern California Edison Co. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The PPAs are fixed-price and provide for the sale of 100% of the electricity and renewable energy credits (REC) generated through 2035. The fixed price eliminates exposure to fluctuating commodity and power prices. The PPAs provide revenue for energy production only and generally have reasonable performance requirements. Alta Wind Holdings is indirectly wholly owned by Terra-Gen Power LLC, which is owned by affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (60% interest) and Global Infrastructure Partners (40%). Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List CreditWatch Action

To From Alta Wind Holdings LLC Pass-through trust certs BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-/Stable