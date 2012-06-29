(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the IIC's financial metrics-- very strong capitalization, good asset quality, and good balance sheet liquidity--and business profile will remain sound over the rating horizon. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA/A-1+' foreign currency credit ratings on the Inter-American Investment Corp. (IIC). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on the IIC reflect its continued strong capital position, ample balance sheet liquidity, and membership in the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) Group. The offsetting factors are the institution's small size and its exposure to private-sector borrowers, particularly in the form of second-floor lending to commercial banks, which expose them to Latin American financial system risk and, for its direct lending, to idiosyncratic corporate risk. IIC's private-sector loans entail higher default rates and losses given default than multilateral lending institution (MLI) loans to central governments, which usually benefit from preferred creditor status. IIC is well-capitalized, with 77% narrow risk-bearing capacity-to-development-related exposure (DRE) and shareholders' equity covering more than half of total assets at the end of 2011. The institution remained profitable through the recent global recession, but its profit margin has narrowed since 2008. With net income of $10 million, IIC's return on average shareholders' equity was 1.3% in 2011. This included a $4.6 million release from the allowance for loan losses and $2 million write down on equity investments. Also, during the year, actuarial losses on the institution's employee pension and postretirement benefit funds, which the IIC jointly manages with IADB, resulted in a $16 million comprehensive loss. However, IIC's shareholders' equity increased due to U.S. payment of subscribed capital stemming from the 1999 capital increase. Overall, shareholders' equity increased by a net $5 million, or 0.6%, in 2011. Impaired loans decreased as a share of total loans to 1% at the end of 2011 from 4% for the previous two years, as IIC wrote off 28% of its impaired loans as of the end of 2010. It maintained an allowance for loan losses covering impaired loans at year-end more than four fold. IIC's DRE totaled $1.067 billion at the end of 2011. Of this amount, 65% was advances to regional financial institutions, which in turn on lent at their own risk to small and medium-sized enterprises (known as second floor lending). This exposes IIC to general financial-sector risk in Latin America. IIC's small equity portfolio, however, has suffered losses for the past two years. In 2011 and 2010, respectively, IIC marked down the aggregate valuation of the portfolio by 7% and 2% of outstanding equity investment at previous year-end. Ample liquidity and a diversified and proactive funding strategy reduce the institution's rollover risk and size constraints for capital market access. Liquid assets covered 197% of undisbursed loans and equity investments plus one year of estimated debt service at the end of 2011, higher than for many other regional MLIs. Liquid assets were 33% of total assets and 74% of gross debt at the end of 2011. A diversified funding strategy largely offsets the infrequency of IIC's global capital market issuance. This funding strategy consists issuance consists of the following: new and increased issuance in Mexican and other Latin American capital markets, credit lines from 17 international banks, global geographic diversification of lenders, financial support from IADB (AAA/Stable/A-1+) that we expect to remain in place, and the institution's practice of issuing long-term debt to match the medium- to long-term maturities of its investments. In recent years, IIC has had delays in receiving capital subscriptions pertaining to its 1999 general capital increase, including delays from its largest shareholder, the U.S. The IIC board approved a rescheduling of U.S. arrears in 2008. The U.S. (AA+/Negative/A-1+) paid a portion of these arrears in 2011 ($21 million) and 2012 ($4.7 million) but informed the board that it would not make a payment for the remaining $15.8 million balance. We expect other shareholders of the IADB Group to take up these shares and pay in the corresponding capital soon. If none does, this could signal a reduction in general shareholder support for the institution. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IIC will maintain strong capitalization, liquidity, and funding structure as well as that the relinquished shares will be taken up by other IADB Group shareholders. The ratings could be affected-up or down-following introduction of our revised MLI criteria, which we expect to occurby the end of this year. Related Criteria And Research

