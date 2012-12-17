(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Food Retail Dashboard here Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H212 Food Retail dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings: - Key theme: households' low budget and business challenges - What to Watch: organic growth, free cash flow generation, geographical presence. - The ratings impact of the above A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The EMEA Food Retail Dashboard will be published semi-annually. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)