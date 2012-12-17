(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded BBVA Empresas 6, FTA's class A and B
notes and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN)as follows:
Class A (ES0314586001): downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AA-sf'; off RWN; Outlook
Negative
Class B (ES0314586019): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; off RWN; Outlook
Negative
Class C (ES0314586027): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
The downgrades reflect the transaction's exposure to Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') as counterparty. BBVA, which acts as
servicer, account bank and hedging agent, was downgraded on 11 June 2012 and is
currently not an eligible counterparty according to transaction documentation
(see "Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN", dated 16 July 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Since June, BBVA has not taken any of the remedial actions stated in the
transaction's initial documentation in case of a downgrade of the counterparty
below the specified threshold, and has expressed its intention to amend the
documentation. Fitch expects the initial documentation to be respected during
the life of the transaction.
Fitch has observed that for transactions fully retained by originators, it is
more common to see amendments or restructuring of the transactions to preserve
eligibility as ECB collateral, rather that compliance with the initial
documentation (see "Fitch: Retained ECB Structured Finance at Risk of Greater
Rating Volatility", dated 5 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com)
The class B notes' rating is linked to BBVA's rating. The notes cannot withstand
a higher rating stress in absence of the reserve fund, held at the treasury
account at BBVA.
The affirmation of the class C notes reflects the sufficiency of credit
enhancement, commensurate with their rating.
The portfolio has amortised to 74.5% of its initial balance, allowing the notes
to accumulate credit enhancement to offset the deterioration of the pool. In
H212, 90d+ delinquencies rose to 6.1% in October and 180d+ delinquencies
increased to 3.4%; however there are no defaulted assets in the pool. Fitch
calculates 90d+ and 180d+ as the ratio between the outstanding balance of loans
more than 90 or 180 days delinquent and the outstanding balance of the pool.
The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects Fitch's negative view on the
sovereign and on BBVA, both of which have a Negative Outlook.
BBVA Empresas 6 is a static, cash-flow securitisation of an initial EUR1.2bn
portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs, self-employed
individuals (SEIs), large enterprises and corporates, granted by Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria for the purpose of financing business activities.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)