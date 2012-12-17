Overview
-- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on its
unsolicited sovereign ratings on the U.K. to negative from stable.
-- Consequently, we are revising our outlook on the long-term issuer
credit ratings on Standard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered PLC, and
two other subsidiaries of the group to negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook on the four entities reflects our view that we
could lower the 'aa-' group credit profile if we lower the long-term sovereign
credit rating on the U.K.
-- We are also affirming the ratings on these entities as well those on
SCBHK; the rating on SCBHK has a stable outlook.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating
actions on Standard Chartered group entities:
-- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered PLC (SCPLC), the group's
holding company, to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'A+/A-1' issuer
credit ratings on this entity.
-- We revised the outlook on the group's principal operating company
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) to negative from stable. We affirmed our
'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings on SCB.
-- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. (SCBC),
a "core" subsidiary of the group, to negative from stable. We affirmed our
'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China regional
scale ratings on this bank.
-- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd., a
"highly strategic" subsidiary of the group, to negative from stable. We
affirmed our 'A+/A-1' issuer credit ratings, 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China
regional scale ratings, and 'twAAA/twA-1+' Taiwanese rating scale ratings on
this bank.
-- We affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+'
Greater China regional scale ratings on Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)
Ltd. (SCBHK). The outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating is stable.
-- We also affirmed all our ratings on issues by all the above entities.
Rationale
The rating actions follow the revision in the outlook on the unsolicited
long-term ratings on the U.K. (AAA/Negative/A-1+) to negative from stable on
Dec. 13, 2012.
Standard Chartered's group credit profile (GCP) incorporates one notch of
potential support from the U.K. government. This reflects our view that the
group's principal operating company, SCB, has "moderate" systemic importance
in the U.K., and the U.K. government is "supportive" of its banking system. We
therefore consider that there is a "moderate" likelihood that SCB would
receive extraordinary support from the U.K. government. Further, we assume
that if SCB does receive such support, the bank would be allowed to pass the
support to its rated subsidiaries such as SCBT, SCBK and SCBC, should they
need it.
SCB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a+'. Standard & Poor's bases its
SACP on SCB on the bank's 'bbb+' anchor, "strong" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "above-average"
funding, and "strong" liquidity, as defined under our criteria. Our view of
the SACP is unchanged, reflecting our view that the group's performance
remains solid and that it should be well placed to withstand the softening in
global economic conditions.
We also maintain our assessment of the systemic importance of SCB, and the
supportive stance of the U.K. government. However, if the U.K. was downgraded
to 'AA+', in line with our criteria we would no longer factor any notches of
systemic support into the GCP, and so the ratings on SCB, SCPLC, SCBT and SCBC.
We affirmed the ratings on SCBHK because the bank is "highly likely" to
receive systemic support from the Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+)
government, in our view. Under our criteria, we may raise the ratings on a
subsidiary such as SCBHK above its SACP to reflect the scope for either
potential group support or local systemic support, whichever leads to the
highest rating. The SACP of SCBHK is 'a-'. If the GCP were to move to 'a+',
the ratings on SCBHK could no longer be uplifted to the current level due to
group support. However, we would expect to reflect three notches of systemic
support from the Hong Kong government. This reflects our view of SCBHK's
"high" systemic importance in Hong Kong and our assessment that the Hong Kong
government is "highly supportive" of its banking system. This approach further
reflects our view that SCBHK is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority. While SCBHK does have exposure to other parts of
the group, we consider such exposure to be controlled.
Our ratings and outlook on another "core" Standard Chartered Group subsidiary,
Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. (SCBK; A+/Stable/A-1) are unaffected
because the ratings are already constrained by the foreign-currency sovereign
ratings on Korea (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency
AA-/Stable/A-1+) and would be unaffected even if the GCP was lowered by a
notch.
Outlook
The negative outlooks on SCB, SCPLC, SCBT, and SCBC reflect the outlook on our
unsolicited long-term rating on the U.K. government.
We could lower Standard Chartered's GCP to 'a+' from 'aa-' and lower the
ratings on these entities if we lower the ratings on the U.K. We could also
downgrade these entities if we lower SCB's SACP to 'a'. This could happen if a
combined and severe economic slowdown in the bank's key markets substantially
dampens the bank's revenue growth and puts pressure on its asset quality,
credit costs, and profitability. We could also lower the SACP if any
unexpected legal and regulatory action seriously threatens SCB's reputation,
revenue-generating capability, or profitability.
We would very likely revise the outlooks on these entities to stable if we
take a similar action on the U.K. sovereign rating.
The stable outlook on SCBHK reflects our view that the bank will retain its
high systemic importance in Hong Kong and maintain its SACP at 'a-' over the
next one to two years. We also expect SCBHK to remain a core subsidiary of the
Standard Chartered group. The potential increase in the SCBHK's credit risk
exposure to entities from China or other Asian countries may put pressure on
our assessment of SCBHK's anchor and SACP. However, SCBHK's risk management
capacity in maintaining lower credit losses compared with that of peers facing
a similar level of economic risk should mitigate the effects of such exposure.
We could upgrade SCBHK if we raise the GCP. We could downgrade SCBHK if: (1)
we downgrade the GCP or we no longer consider SCBHK to be a "core" subsidiary
of the group; and (2) we lower the SACP of SCBHK to 'bbb+', we downgrade Hong
Kong, or we no longer believe the bank has "high systemic importance" in Hong
Kong.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+
SACP a+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
*This snapshot reflects the rating methodology used to derive the Standard
Chartered group credit profile, currently 'aa-'. The ICR indicated is that of
Standard Chartered Bank and most of the group's other "core" subsidiaries.
Standard Chartered PLC is rated one notch lower, reflecting its status as a
nonoperating holding company.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Standard Chartered PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
Standard Chartered Bank
Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
Taiwanese Rating Scale twAAA/Negative/ twAAA/Stable/
twA-1+ twA-1+
Ratings Affirmed
Standard Chartered Bank
Certificate Of Deposit AA-/A-1+
Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd.
Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+
Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd.
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.
Certificate Of Deposit AA-
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+
Standard Chartered PLC
Senior Unsecured A+
Subordinated A-
Preference Stock BBB+
Standard Chartered Bank
Senior Unsecured AA-
Subordinated A
Junior Subordinated A-
Preferred Stock A-
Commercial Paper A-1+
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.
Subordinated A+
Subordinated cnAA+