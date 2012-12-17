U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
Dec 17 - The pace of recovery in New Orleans suggests that while significant gains have been made since Hurricane Katrina, major challenges remain regarding infrastructure, financial condition, education, and healthcare, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
'New Orleans' expanding tourism sector, increasing port activity and a steadily growing population all contribute to a strengthening economic profile that has resulted in the city receiving affirmative recognition in recent months for its business climate,' said Steve Murray, senior director at Fitch.
'Much remains to be done regarding infrastructure improvements, and the affordability of these projects will be an ongoing challenge. Education and the city's chronically high violent crime levels are also obstacles.'
The ability of the current administration and other local agencies to earn and maintain public support for the various necessary initiatives will be critical to keeping recently gained positive momentum.
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.