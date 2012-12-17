OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Westgate Resorts Ltd. as a
consumer finance servicer of timeshare mortgages.
-- The affirmations reflect management's ability to maintain a stable
servicing environment while also implementing some enhancements designed to
improve productivity.
-- Management has indicated that it will further augment its auditing
program in 2013.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Westgate Resorts Ltd. (Westgate)
as a consumer finance servicer of timeshare mortgages, and also affirmed the
stable outlook.
The affirmations reflect the company's well-designed training program, good
internal controls, improvements to its systems environment, and steady
servicing performance.
Major Ranking Factors and Key Changes
Strengths:
-- Tenured senior and middle management;
-- Enhanced systems environment;
-- Very good collection call center metrics; and
-- Training program remains well-developed.
Weakness:
-- Customer service call center metrics remain elevated; and
-- Audits completed in 2012 did not include certain risk areas
Since Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' last review, Westgate Resorts Ltd.
has hired an internal auditor/compliance officer, resumed auditing its
servicing operations, made improvements to its servicing area through IT
enhancements, and augmented its policies and procedures based on audit
recommendations.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ranking on Westgate Resorts Ltd.
(Westgate) as a consumer finance servicer of timeshare mortgages is ABOVE
AVERAGE. Westgate is a limited partnership owned by Central Florida
Investments Inc. (CFI).
Westgate continues to evidence good experience levels and manageable turnover
statistics. The company recently enhanced its technology platform, which
included the introduction of updated dialer software, an automated
reconciliation process, and better Web site for its customers. A key
initiative was the hiring of an internal auditor/compliance manager to
reinitiate reviews of the loan servicing operation, which we consider to be a
critical component in our ranking process. The call monitoring program
provides good oversight, in our view, over the affected customer service and
collection staff. Areas such as investor reporting, cashiering, and new loan
boarding remain well-controlled, and the company has proactive default
methodologies in place to address delinquencies. Collection call center
metrics remain competitive with other servicers we follow.
However, these strengths are somewhat offset due to the auditing program not
reviewing certain risk areas in 2011/2012. As an offsetting factor, management
has committed to examining these areas in 2013, and the company's lenders also
examine some facets of the risk areas in question when they perform their
reviews. Additionally, customer service call center metrics have historically
remained high when compared against other servicers we follow.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable. Westgate does not plan to construct any new timeshare
resorts, but will continue to add capacity to existing resorts as necessary,
and also improve existing facilities. In addition to the above referenced
changes, management plans to introduce a better foreclosure tracking system in
2013.
Standard & Poor's believes Westgate will remain a proficient consumer finance
servicer of timeshare mortgages. Based on the company's planned improvements
over the next 12 months, and depending on overall performance, Standard &
Poor's may consider adjusting either the overall ranking or an applicable
subsection after the next review.