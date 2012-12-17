Overview -- On Dec. 14, 2012, GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V. announced the completion of its acquisition of the 23.16% stake that Archer Daniels Midland Co. and its affiliates held in GRUMA. -- We are affirming our 'BB' issuer credit rating on GRUMA. The outlook remains stable. -- At the same time, we are also affirming our 'BB' rating the company's senior unsecured perpetual bonds. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GRUMA'S management will remain committed to deleveraging the company following the recent acquisition. Rating Action On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' issuer credit rating on Gruma S.A.B. de C.V. (GRUMA). The outlook remains stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB' rating the company's senior unsecured perpetual bonds. The recovery rating on the bonds remains unchanged at '3'. Rationale The rating on GRUMA reflects the company's "aggressive" (as our criteria define the term) financial policy, despite the consistent improvement in its credit metrics. The rating also reflects the company's "significant" financial profile, which includes our assessment of the increase in the company's leverage, its intensive working capital needs, and its exposure to volatile raw materials prices. Partly mitigating these risk factors are the company's "satisfactory" business profile, which is based on its leading position as a corn flour and tortilla producer (staple products) in Mexico, its strong brand recognition, and its geographically diverse cash flow. On Dec. 14, 2012, GRUMA announced the completion of its acquisition of the 23.16% stake that Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM; A/Watch Neg/A-1) and its affiliates held in GRUMA. The transaction, which will be financed with debt, will result in a deterioration of GRUMA'S key financial metrics by year-end 2012. Although this leveraged buy-out of ADM's stake was not incorporated in our base case scenario when we upgraded GRUMA in March 2012, we see this decision as strategic and not a deviation in the company's commitment to a more prudent financial strategy. We expect that GRUMA will continue to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the next few years and use these resources to pay down debt, returning the company's total debt-to-EBITDA ratio to less than 3x by 2014. The acquisition of ADM's stake in GRUMA consisted of an upfront payment of $450 million and an additional payment of up to $60 million in 3.5 years, subject to certain conditions. GRUMA used the proceeds from a $400 million senior unsecured bridge loan and $50 million available under its $250 million committed credit line facility to fund the transaction. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, GRUMA'S total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and postretirement pension liabilities), funds from operations (FFO) to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage were 2.7x, 22%, and 5.9x, respectively. After the transaction, we expect the company's total debt to EBITDA to increase to 3.9x by year-end 2012, and the FFO to total debt and EBITDA interest coverage ratios to weaken to 13.5% and 5.4x, respectively. The cash flow contribution from the company's operations in Venezuela remains uncertain, given the expropriating measures the government of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (foreign and local currency ratings B+/Stable/B) has enacted since 2010. The Venezuelan government has not taken operational or managerial control of GRUMA, and the company continues to operate in the ordinary course of business. However, our base case scenario assumes that the company would receive some compensation if expropriation occurs, and that it would use the proceeds to support its deleveraging strategy. Still, we will continue to monitor the impact of the potential expropriation will have on the company's financial metrics. Our base case scenario for the next two years assumes that management will be highly focused on improving profitability and using FOCF to reduce leverage. The company has established specific measures to achieve this, such as reducing capital expenditure mainly only for maintenance and improvements on certain facilities, eliminating certain products that have lower margins, increasing operating efficiencies, and making no dividend payments until 2016. We expect that the implementation of these strategies will lead to FOCF generation of about $130 million and $150 million in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and total debt to EBITDA ratio lower than 3.0x by 2014. Liquidity We have revised our assessment of GRUMA'S liquidity position to "less than adequate" from "adequate." Our assessment incorporates the following assumptions: -- GRUMA will be able to refinance the $400 million short-term bridge loan during the next few months, though the company still faces some refinancing risk. -- GRUMA'S sources of liquidity, including cash in hand, the committed credit facility, and FFO, may fall to less than 1.2x during the next 12 months to 18 months, especially if the company faces certain volatility in its working capital requirements, which could also lead to sources minus uses of about zero. -- GRUMA has sufficient covenant headroom to comply with its financial covenants--even if EBITDA declines by 10%. However, in order to execute the acquisition from ADM, the company was granted covenant amendments in connection with its credit facilities. These amendments include a change in the leverage covenant to a maximum total debt to EBITDA of 4.75x from 3.5x. -- GRUMA has $157 million of short-term debt, which mostly comprises revolving credit lines, which we believe that it will be able to refinance. GRUMA has demonstrated adequate access to bank lines, as evidenced by the bank loans it recently obtained to finance the acquisition. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of GRUMA'S management commitment to deleverage following the recently announced acquisition. We could lower the rating if management's commitment to improve the company's financial profile is not evidenced during the quarters following the transaction, or if the potential expropriation of the company's operations in Venezuela results in a further deterioration of its credit metrics, with total debt to EBITDA of more than 4.0x on a consistent basis. We don't anticipate an upgrade in the near term, since the company's aggressive financial policy limits the rating.

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 3