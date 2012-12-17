Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on outstanding Scottsdale Unified School District No. 48, Arizona (the district) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$6 million GO refunding bonds, series 2003B affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property within the district. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: The district budgets conservatively and maintains adequate fund balances. Officials combined cost reductions with use of reserves to mitigate state funding declines over the past several years, aided by grant monies and reporting changes to bolster fiscal 2011 general fund balances. TAX BASE WEAKNESS: Taxable values (reflecting a two-year lag from market price adjustments) continue to drop, causing officials to increase the primary tax rate to maintain operating revenue sufficiency. New residential and commercial development is muting the severity of further valuation declines, with stabilized values expected by fiscal 2015 (consistent with regional trends). MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The debt profile is characterized by moderate overall debt and rapid amortization. Moderate average daily membership (ADM) growth over the near term provides the district with flexibility in its capacity planning. Affordable carrying costs include annual debt service, pension and other post-employment (OPEB) contributions. AFFLUENT PHOENIX COMMUNITY: Income and wealth levels far exceed state and national averages. Unemployment rates historically track below state and national rates, reflecting above-average educational attainment levels and the stabilizing influence of government and education sector employers among the district's principal employers. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Deterioration of the district's financial profile or material loss of liquidity could place downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE The district encompasses 115 square miles, primarily in Scottsdale, Arizona with an estimated population of 290,000. Most of Paradise Valley and parts of Phoenix and Tempe are also included in the district's boundaries. SOUND FINANCES DESPITE REVENUE PRESSURE The district is property-wealthy, deriving approximately 80% of total revenues from ad valorem tax collections; state funding has ranged between 14% and 20% of the total during the past five years. Finances remain sound despite an $11.5 million (35%) decline in state funding over the two years ending in fiscal 2010, combined with a $4.4 million (3.3%) dip in ad valorem tax receipts during the same period. Officials reduced operating costs (through staff reductions, restructuring of teaching assignments, and cutbacks in discretionary spending) and applied reserves to balance the budget. In contrast to many other Arizona school districts during this period, Scottsdale USD maintained adequate liquidity without the use of short-term borrowings. A fiscal 2011 net operating surplus of $4.9 million (3.1% of general fund spending and transfers out) resulted from $7 million in reduced salaries attributed to attrition, and a subsidy provided by ARRA grant monies. Implementation of GASB 54 in fiscal 2011 shifted $7.5 million of non-major and internal service funds to the general fund, boosting the total general fund balance to a robust $31.4 million at year end. The unrestricted (total of committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance of $16.3 million represented a healthy 10.4% of general fund spending and transfers out. Officials estimate break-even fiscal 2012 performance as a result of cost savings and an ad valorem tax rate increase. A failed 15% maintenance and operations (M&O) override election in November 2012 will be manifested in a phased-in loss of revenues ($4.5 million in fiscal 2013) that currently support extracurricular and enrichment programs such as physical education, art and band. Officials anticipate approaching voters to revisit the M&O override and related programs funded through it within the next two years. The continuing tax base declines also require the district to rely on yet further cost reductions and tax rate adjustments to achieve their commitment to structural balance. DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE The local economy is characterized by a mature and diversified employment base represented by healthcare, business and professional services and technology companies; top employers include Banner Health Services, Wells Fargo Company, Honeywell and Intel Corp. The leisure and hospitality business contributes to the economic base and includes numerous golf/tennis courts and resorts which attract significant tourist and convention traffic. The city hosts a number of large annual events, including the Phoenix Open, San Francisco Giants spring training baseball, and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show. Retail business also has a material impact on the local economy, anchored by the Scottsdale Fashion Square with more than 2 million square feet of shopping. Cyclicality associated with tourism, technology and retail sales is somewhat offset by a notable presence of employers from the government and education sector, including the State of Arizona, the City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona State University and the U.S. Postal Service. TAX BASE NEARS CYCLE TROUGH Market value more than doubled between fiscal 2005 and fiscal 2009 to a peak of $58.6 billion, reflecting a culmination of the regional construction boom, before losing 45% of value in the following four years. The district anticipates an additional 4% loss in fiscal 2014 secondary assessed value (SAV), reflecting a two year lag from market price changes; however, officials anticipate new development will narrow the magnitude of the decline. A number of government officials in the Phoenix area anticipate that taxable values will be flat in fiscal 2015 with modest improvement thereafter; based on the reduced pace of declines and reported stabilization of housing prices and new construction, Fitch believes this forecast is reasonable. Fiscal 2012 SAV is comprised of residential (69%), commercial/industrial (26%), and other values (5%). The top 10 taxpayers comprise a small 4.6% of fiscal 2012 SAV and include retail, electric utility, telecom, real estate and resort properties. MANAGEABLE DEBT Overall debt is moderately low at 2.1% of market value, with above-average principal amortization (66% in 10 years). Proceeds from recent bond sales funded the rebuilding / remodeling of the district's middle schools, and energy efficiency and technology projects. Officials anticipate seeking voter authorization in 2013 to issue $175 million for elementary school improvements and technology projects to support the regionally utilized on-line learning curricula. Fitch notes that a moderate ADM rate of 1% to 2% per annum affords the district a measure of flexibility in its construction program. Scottsdale USD participates in a state-sponsored, cost-sharing multiple-employer pension program. The state established annual contribution levels, and the district's contributions equal the required amounts; the program's funding at the state level is satisfactory. Retirees are able to secure post-employment healthcare benefits (OPEB) from the Arizona State Retirement System at their expense. Carrying costs, including debt service and pension and OPEB contributions represent a high 35% of general fund spending and transfers out, driven to a degree by the district's above-average amortization rate. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors, and the Municipal Advisory Council of Texas. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).