Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on DECO 8 - UK Conduit 2 plc's (DECO 8) commercial mortgage-backed notes, as follows: GBP82.4m class A1 (XS0251885603): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP255.8m class A2 (XS0251886163): downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 90% GBP32.3m class B (XS0251886833): downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE0% GBP33.9m class C (XS0251887211): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% GBP23.4m class D (XS0251887724): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% GBP60.9m class E (XS0251889696): downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0% GBP14.2m class F (XS0251890199): affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% GBP2.8m class G (XS0251890868): affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0% The downgrades reflect the under-performance of the defaulted Mapeley Beta portfolio as evidenced by the recent revaluation and on-going concerns about the sponsor's business plan for the Lea Valley loan. The Mapeley Beta loan (the second-largest in the portfolio at 37%) is secured by 16 office properties located in secondary locations across the UK. In August 2012, the portfolio was revalued at GBP134.3m, from GBP241.8m in October 2008, reflecting a 44% fall in value, and a revised loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 140.9%. The loan is therefore in breach of its LTV covenant and has been transferred to special servicing. While Fitch expected such a drop in value (the Fitch LTV was already 133.1%), the lease profile continues to deteriorate and scope for improvements remain narrow, given the over-rentedness of the portfolio and the unlikely sponsor support. This will continue to exert downward pressure on the portfolio's value and on the expected recoveries for the loan. On 14 December 2012, Fitch withdrew Solutus Advisors's servicer rating as the agency believes that Solutus Advisors provided incorrect and misleading information during the initial servicer rating. Solutus Advisors is the nominated special servicer for eight out of 11 loans in the pool (85.9% of the pool). Currently only five loans have been transferred to special servicing, but the agency expects two other loans not to repay at their maturities and therefore a transfer event to occur. Fitch noted in its last rating action on 3 July 2012, that Lea Valley (43% of the pool) sponsor's business plan aims at reducing debt through asset sales (GBP15m per year from 2014 through to 2016). Given the secondary nature of most of the assets and the absence of investment demand for such properties, Fitch questions the viability of this plan. Moreover, links between Solutus Advisors and the Lea Valley borrower have recently been revealed to Fitch, and Fitch believes this could undermine the desired level of independence of special servicing should the loan eventually default (as expected by Fitch). Following the repayment of Le Meridien Piccadilly loan and the Wigmore Mannheim loan, the securitisation is now exposed to the weakest performing loans in the pool. Beside the Mapeley Beta and Lea Valley, the performance of the remaining nine loans has remained stable since Fitch's last review (see "Fitch Takes Various Actions on Deco 8", published on 3 July 2012).