Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating Silver Spring, Md.-based cable network operator Discovery Communications Inc. (BBB/Stable/--) are unchanged after the company's recent announcements. Discovery will purchase SBS Group's television and radio operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and England for EUR1.325 billion, and it is in negotiations with TF1 over a strategic alliance including the purchase of a 20% interest in Eurosport for EUR170 million. We regard the two transactions as potentially risky: While they expand Discovery's international assets, helping it develop its international expertise, it also exposes it to content with higher risk and lower margins, specifically scripted programming and sports. It also modestly increases the revenue and EBITDA contribution from advertising, which we expect to result in somewhat more cyclical operating performance. We estimate pro forma debt to last-12-months' EBITDA could rise to about 3.3x if Discovery fully funds these transactions with debt. However, we expect Discovery to use its sizeable cash balance ($1.553 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012) to reduce the necessary debt funding so that leverage, pro forma for the transaction, remains under 3x. Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating is predicated on Discovery maintaining leverage below 3x on a sustained basis, and exhibiting a high degree of operating stability. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008