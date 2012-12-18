Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings today affirmed the 'BBB-' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Willis Group Holdings PLC (Willis), Willis North America Inc. (WNA), and Trinity Acquisition Limited. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is shown below. The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation that projected ranges for two key credit ratios will remain at levels that are manageable for an insurance broker, while consolidated pre-tax profit margins remain near recent levels in the low 20%'s. Fitch expects that Willis' reported debt-to-EBITDA ratio will gradually return to levels near 2.5 times (x) after climbing to approximately 3.2x in 2011 due to non-recurring expenses related to Willis' most recent operational review. This key credit metric has decreased meaningfully in 2012 as operational review costs abate and related expense savings benefit earnings. Fitch anticipates that Willis' full year 2012 debt-to-EBITDA will be approximately 2.75x or lower. Fitch also expects the company's EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio to remain at least in the mid-single digits where it has stabilized over the past few years. Willis' ratings also consider the company's large intangible asset position, which currently comprise roughly 137% of Willis' common equity. Willis has announced that it expects to record a potentially material goodwill impairment charge associated with its North American business unit during the fourth quarter of 2012. If the magnitude of the charge is sufficient to cast doubt on Willis' ability to generate sufficient earnings and cash flows to gradually lower Willis' debt-to-EBITDA ratio closer to 2.5x, Fitch could downgrade Willis' ratings. The ratings rationale for Willis reflects that the performance of the company's insurance brokerage operations has compared favorably its closest competitors for several years and that it will continue to do so in the near term. Fitch further expects that organic growth and margin expansion opportunities will be muted near to medium term by the difficult operating environment discussed above. Willis recently announced that Dominic Casserley would replace Joseph Plumeri as CEO of the company, effective Jan. 7, 2013. Fitch views this transition, which follows Mr. Plumeri's 12 year tenure as Chairman and CEO of Willis, as a ratings neutral event. Similar to other insurance brokers that Fitch rates, Willis' ratings also reflect that the company faces contingent risks as an occasional target of litigation. While Willis purchases errors and omissions insurance coverage to protect itself against this exposure, such protection is not always adequate to fully indemnify the broker for monetary damages. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include an increase in Willis' debt-to-EBITDA ratio to levels in excess of 2.75x or a decrease in EBITDA-to-interest ratio to the low single-digit range for a period of consecutive years. Additionally, if Willis' required pension contributions were to increase to the point at which it strained the ability's cash flows available to service its existing debt, Fitch could downgrade Willis' ratings. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a decrease in Willis' debt-to-EBITDA ratio to levels below 2.0x for a period of several years accompanied by EBITDA-to-interest ratios averaging in the high single digits. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Willis Group Holdings PLC --IDR at 'BBB-'; --$300 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2016; --$500 million of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021. Willis North America Inc. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --$350 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'BBB-'; --$600 million 6.2% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'BBB-'; --$300 million 7.00% senior notes due 2019 'BBB-'. Trinity Acquisition Limited --IDR at 'BBB-'.