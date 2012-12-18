(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Dec. 14, 2012, we lowered the ratings on Croatia to 'BB+/B'. -- Our long-term rating on Croatia-based Zagrebacka banka is capped at the level of the long-term sovereign rating on Croatia. -- We are therefore lowering the long-term rating on Zagrebacka banka to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. -- The stable outlook mirrors that on Croatia and the likelihood that we would apply ratings uplift for group support in the case the bank's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates. Rating Action On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Croatia-based Zagrebacka banka dd (ZB) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects the same action on Croatia on Dec. 14, 2012. The lowering of the long-term rating on the sovereign reflects our view that structural and fiscal reforms implemented so far have been insufficient to foster economic growth and place public finances on a more-sustainable path (for more information, see "Ratings On Croatia Lowered To 'BB+/B' On Insufficient Reforms; Outlook Stable," published Dec. 14, 2012). According to our criteria ("Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011), the long-term rating on ZB is capped by the long-term foreign-currency rating on the sovereign. Considering ZB's high exposure to the Croatian government through holdings in government securities and lending to government related entities, we don't believe that its rating can be higher than the sovereign. Nevertheless, in case of downward pressure on the bank's stand-alone profile (SACP), due to deterioration in asset quality or pressure on its funding profile, we would apply some uplift for expected support from the parent. We consider ZB to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative/A-1), the controlling shareholder with a 84.21% stake. We believe ZB fits well with UniCredit's objective to be a major player in commercial banking in Central and Eastern Europe. The SACP on ZB reflects its leading market position in the Croatian domestic market and its adequate capitalization, in our view. These factors are somewhat offset by continued negative pressure on its funding profile and asset quality. Outlook The stable outlook mirrors that on the sovereign. If we lower the bank's SACP, in case of further pressure on its funding profile or asset quality, it is unlikely to trigger a downgrade, as we would start to factor in uplift to reflect group support. A positive or negative rating action on the sovereign would have the same impact on ZB's ratings. Related Research And Criteria -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Zagrebacka banka dd Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)