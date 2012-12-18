BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on GulfMark Offshore Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) is not affected by GulfMark's announcement on Dec. 11, 2012, that it will pay a dividend of $26.9 million prior to year-end 2012 and will also pay a recurring quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share beginning in 2013, which will amount to approximately $26.9 million per year. GulfMark also announced that its board of directors has approved a stock repurchase plan of up to $100 million.
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.