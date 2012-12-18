Overview
-- U.S.-based global information and measurement company Nielsen Holding
N.V. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Columbia,
Md.-based Arbitron Inc.
-- We expect that Nielsen's adjusted debt leverage will rise to slightly
above 5x pro forma for the transaction.
-- We are placing our 'BB' corporate credit rating for Nielsen on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the increased leverage and our
uncertainty that the company will be able to reduce leverage back below 5x in
the next year.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
U.S.-based global information and measurement company Nielsen Holding N.V. on
CreditWatch with negative implications. This includes the 'BB' corporate
credit rating on both Nielsen and wholly owned subsidiary The Nielsen Co.
B.V., as well as all issue-level ratings on the company's debt.
Rationale
This action follows the company's announcement that it has entered into a
definitive agreement to acquire Columbia, Md.-based Arbitron Inc. for about
$1.3 billion in cash. The move sets back the company's progress of the last
two years toward lower leverage. We also view the acquisition as consuming
significant financial resources without furthering the development of, and
position in, Internet audience measurement. Instead, the transaction increases
the company's exposure to traditional media (radio and television). We view
radio, in particular, as under long-term structural pressure that we think
could hamper Nielsen's ability to obtain rate increases on its services.
Adjusted leverage will rise to slightly over 5x on a pro forma basis based on
Sept 30, 2012 financials if the transaction is fully funded with debt, as we
anticipate.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after evaluating the company's future
capital allocation plan, specifically its ability to reduce leverage to below
5x on a sustained basis. If leverage were to remain above 5x, we would likely
lower the rating by one notch, to 'BB-'.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Nielsen Holdings N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB/Stable/--
Subordinated* B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 6 6
The Nielsen Co. B.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating* 6 6
Nielsen Finance Co.
Senior Secured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Recovery Rating* 1 1
Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB-
Recovery Rating* 5 5
Nielsen Finance LLC
Senior Secured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Recovery Rating* 1 1
Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB-
Recovery Rating* 5 5
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially
changing in the future.
