Overview
-- Prudent fiscal management and the Fiscal Responsibility law are
expected to result in fiscal stability, despite the growing pressure to
increase expenditures.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
ratings on the state.
-- The stable outlook balances the expectations of continuing
strengthening of the state's fiscal and financial indicators with the
challenges to develop infrastructure and finance social programs.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
global scale and 'brAAA' national scale issuer credit rating on the Brazilian
state of Sao Paulo. The outlooks on these ratings remain stable.
Rationale
The ratings on the state of Sao Paulo reflect its strong and well-diversified
economic structure. Sao Paulo is the main engine of Brazil's economy. The
state generates 34% of the nation's GDP. The state's GDP per capita is
estimated at about 56% higher than the national average, and is the second
largest after the Federal District. Sound macroeconomic prospects for Brazil
will continue to support the state's economic development over the medium
term, despite only moderate economic growth rates. We expect Brazil's and the
state's GDP to increase 1.0% in 2012 and about 3.25% in 2013.
Despite the ongoing pressures to increase public investment, we expect the
state's credit quality could continue to strengthen gradually over the medium
term. This is largely because of the institutional framework that guides state
governments following the 1997 deal between the central government and the
states concerning debt payments and the national Fiscal Responsibility Law,
which was passed in 2000. In addition, we expect the solid management of the
state's finances to continue strengthening its fiscal position.
Sao Paulo's debt has consistently declined in terms of the states revenue
because of the balanced budgets achieved over many years. However, the state's
debt level remains high, at about 140% of total expected revenues, at the end
of 2012, down from about 175% in 2006. We expect debt levels to continue
declining in terms of revenues, despite plans to increase borrowing to finance
infrastructure development. The composition of the debt significantly reduces
rollover risk. The central government holds about 95% of the debt and acts as
a creditor with terms that remain largely favorable to the state with the
exemption of an indexation coefficient that has contributed to the nominal
debt to continue to increase despite balanced budgets. This particular
condition is currently under negotiation at the federal congress in Brazil, a
change that if it were to happen could decrease the state's still significant
debt service.
Sao Paulo's fiscal flexibility is due to its large internal revenue sources,
constituting about 92% of its total revenues. This translates into low
dependence on federal funds. However, the state is constricted in its
spending, despite higher capital expenditures. We expect capital expenditures
to be about 10.5% of total spending for 2012, only slightly above the 2011
level. We expect capital expenditures to rise steadily but gradually, due to
other pressing items in its budget. Rising demand for infrastructure and
social program spending will continue to require strong management skills.
The state has benefited from the one political party rule for more than 18
years, which helped strengthen management procedures and control systems. Sao
Paulo's fiscal and financial guidelines will continue to be influenced by the
intergovernmental framework in Brazil. The institutional strength resulting
from this framework remains a key credit strength for the ratings on both
Brazil and the state of Sao Paulo.
Liquidity
The state's ability to set its own liquidity policy is limited mainly due to
the national fiscal responsibility law and established earmarks for specific
spending responsibilities. Under Brazil's intra-governmental scheme, states
face significant restrictions to issue new debt. They can only do so with
authorization from the national government under certain specific conditions
and within certain fiscal targets.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances the expectations of continuing strengthening of
the state's fiscal and financial indicators with the continuing challenges to
develop infrastructure and finance social programs. Over time, higher capital
expenditures would improve the state's credit fundamentals and could lead to
an upgrade. Conversely, signs of a deteriorating fiscal performance could lead
to a downgrade.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sao Paulo (State of)
Issuer Credit Rating
Global Rating Scale BBB-/Stable/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/--
