Overview -- Brazil's economic growth decelerated sharply in 2012, primarily because of a decline in investment. -- In our view, the overall economic policy framework in Brazil will continue to seek higher sustainable growth rates through balanced macroeconomic management and efforts to address infrastructure and other shortfalls. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating and 'A-' long-term local currency rating on Brazil. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting policymakers' commitment to a prudent economic framework, as well as the difficulties associated with reaching a higher level of sustainable GDP growth. Rating Action On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating and its 'A-' long-term local currency rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term foreign and local currency ratings on the country. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains stable. Standard & Poor's transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of 'A-' is unchanged. Similarly, our 'brAAA' national scale rating on Brazil remains unchanged. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Brazil on the country's prudent economic policies, which we expect to strengthen prospects for higher sustainable GDP growth and reduce the country's vulnerability to external shocks. We expect Brazil's diverse economic structure, its expanding middle class, and the potential for higher exports to sustain per capita real GDP growth of close to 3% over the next few years. Moderately high government debt and some structural impediments to the investment needed to boost growth constrain the ratings. The lack of economic dynamism raises questions about the Administration's ability and willingness to continue to support the parameters that successfully anchored economic stability in Brazil. After several downward revisions throughout the year, per capita real GDP is expected to be flat in 2012 and increase to a moderate 2.2% in 2013, before moving closer to 3%. The weak economic recovery, through a combination of lower-than-anticipated tax revenue and some countercyclical measures, will lead to a general government (central government and states and municipalities) primary surplus of 2.3% in 2012, which is lower than both the government's initial estimate and the 2011 result (both 2.9% of GDP). We expect primary surpluses of the general government to remain at about 2% of GDP for the next few years, which will enable the government's debt to GDP to remain stable or decline marginally, in part because of the decline in domestic interest rates. We expect Brazil's net general government debt to reach 39% of GDP by year-end. We believe the slow economic recovery has modified the authorities' macro approach only in the margin. In our view, the commitment to sound government debt dynamics, the fiscal responsibility law, the inflation targeting regime, and the managed float exchange rate system remain solid. Strong labor markets results, with the unemployment rate at a record low and the labor participation rate at a record high, may suggest stronger underlying trends. In fact, strong labor conditions continue to support relatively solid performance in consumption. However, investment remains weak, accumulating five consecutive quarters of negative growth. We expect investment to decline in terms of GDP to 18.8% in 2012 from a peak of 19.5% in 2010. Despite the Administration's efforts to develop the country's infrastructure, including its airports and ports concessions, the federal government, states, and municipalities have all shown only a limited ability to execute planned public-sector investment--expected to reach a moderate 2.5% of GDP. In addition, government actions aimed at reducing the private sector's costs of operating in Brazil, such as the welcome reduction in the electricity tariffs, have suffered implementation problems and had a negative impact on the markets involved. Finally, Brazil's net external liability position is about 250% of current account receipts, but almost three-fourths of the gross liability is direct investment and portfolio equity, which is less burdensome in most scenarios. The strong accumulation of international reserves, with reserves expected to surpass 12 months of current account payments by year-end 2012, constitutes a strong cushion to any potential external shock. Over the next three years, we expect the current account to record moderate deficits of less than 3% of GDP, largely financed through foreign direct investment. Outlook The stable outlook balances policymakers' commitment to a prudent economic framework against the challenges in reaching a higher level of sustainable GDP growth. We expect fiscal policy to complement monetary policy to support GDP growth, but we acknowledge that Brazil has only limited room to promote fiscal expansion without compromising medium-term fiscal dynamics. Implementing a vigorous agenda of microeconomic reforms that increases investment and the country's trend GDP growth would give Brazil greater policy flexibility and, in turn, could lead to an upgrade. Conversely, if the central bank's inflation-targeting policy falters, in combination with an aggressive fiscal policy and materially greater recourse to lending by government-owned banks, recent macroeconomic improvement could reverse and lead us to lower our rating on Brazil. Related Criteria And Research -- Brazil (Federative Republic of), July 16, 2012 -- Could Sports Help Brazil Finally Reach Its Economic Growth Goals?, July 16, 2012 -- How Does The Sovereign Credit Rating On Brazil Compare With Those On Other Emerging Markets?, Feb. 7, 2012 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Brazil (Federative Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A- Senior Unsecured BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)