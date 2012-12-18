(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Brazil's economic growth decelerated sharply in 2012, primarily
because of a decline in investment.
-- In our view, the overall economic policy framework in Brazil will
continue to seek higher sustainable growth rates through balanced
macroeconomic management and efforts to address infrastructure and other
shortfalls.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit
rating and 'A-' long-term local currency rating on Brazil.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting policymakers' commitment to a
prudent economic framework, as well as the difficulties associated with
reaching a higher level of sustainable GDP growth.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating and its 'A-' long-term
local currency rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term foreign and local currency ratings on the
country. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains stable. Standard &
Poor's transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of 'A-' is unchanged.
Similarly, our 'brAAA' national scale rating on Brazil remains unchanged.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Brazil on the country's prudent
economic policies, which we expect to strengthen prospects for higher
sustainable GDP growth and reduce the country's vulnerability to external
shocks. We expect Brazil's diverse economic structure, its expanding middle
class, and the potential for higher exports to sustain per capita real GDP
growth of close to 3% over the next few years. Moderately high government debt
and some structural impediments to the investment needed to boost growth
constrain the ratings.
The lack of economic dynamism raises questions about the Administration's
ability and willingness to continue to support the parameters that
successfully anchored economic stability in Brazil. After several downward
revisions throughout the year, per capita real GDP is expected to be flat in
2012 and increase to a moderate 2.2% in 2013, before moving closer to 3%. The
weak economic recovery, through a combination of lower-than-anticipated tax
revenue and some countercyclical measures, will lead to a general government
(central government and states and municipalities) primary surplus of 2.3% in
2012, which is lower than both the government's initial estimate and the 2011
result (both 2.9% of GDP). We expect primary surpluses of the general
government to remain at about 2% of GDP for the next few years, which will
enable the government's debt to GDP to remain stable or decline marginally, in
part because of the decline in domestic interest rates. We expect Brazil's net
general government debt to reach 39% of GDP by year-end.
We believe the slow economic recovery has modified the authorities' macro
approach only in the margin. In our view, the commitment to sound government
debt dynamics, the fiscal responsibility law, the inflation targeting regime,
and the managed float exchange rate system remain solid. Strong labor markets
results, with the unemployment rate at a record low and the labor
participation rate at a record high, may suggest stronger underlying trends.
In fact, strong labor conditions continue to support relatively solid
performance in consumption. However, investment remains weak, accumulating
five consecutive quarters of negative growth. We expect investment to decline
in terms of GDP to 18.8% in 2012 from a peak of 19.5% in 2010.
Despite the Administration's efforts to develop the country's infrastructure,
including its airports and ports concessions, the federal government, states,
and municipalities have all shown only a limited ability to execute planned
public-sector investment--expected to reach a moderate 2.5% of GDP. In
addition, government actions aimed at reducing the private sector's costs of
operating in Brazil, such as the welcome reduction in the electricity tariffs,
have suffered implementation problems and had a negative impact on the markets
involved.
Finally, Brazil's net external liability position is about 250% of current
account receipts, but almost three-fourths of the gross liability is direct
investment and portfolio equity, which is less burdensome in most scenarios.
The strong accumulation of international reserves, with reserves expected to
surpass 12 months of current account payments by year-end 2012, constitutes a
strong cushion to any potential external shock. Over the next three years, we
expect the current account to record moderate deficits of less than 3% of GDP,
largely financed through foreign direct investment.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances policymakers' commitment to a prudent economic
framework against the challenges in reaching a higher level of sustainable GDP
growth. We expect fiscal policy to complement monetary policy to support GDP
growth, but we acknowledge that Brazil has only limited room to promote fiscal
expansion without compromising medium-term fiscal dynamics.
Implementing a vigorous agenda of microeconomic reforms that increases
investment and the country's trend GDP growth would give Brazil greater policy
flexibility and, in turn, could lead to an upgrade. Conversely, if the central
bank's inflation-targeting policy falters, in combination with an aggressive
fiscal policy and materially greater recourse to lending by government-owned
banks, recent macroeconomic improvement could reverse and lead us to lower our
rating on Brazil.
