Overview
-- Retained earnings and recent investment market appreciation are
reducing pressure on France-based global multiline insurer AXA group's balance
sheet, in our opinion, but we still view its risk-adjusted capital adequacy
level and sensitivity to market conditions as rating weaknesses.
-- Furthermore, uncertain investment markets, low interest rates, and the
economic recession in the eurozone are likely to dampen the group's earnings
growth potential and its ability to markedly strengthen capital adequacy.
-- Therefore, we are lowering our long-term ratings on the core insurance
operating entities of AXA group to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the group's ongoing
execution of its strategic goals is likely to strengthen earnings retention
and risk reduction. This should in turn further alleviate the pressure on, and
reduce the sensitivity of, the group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy over
2013 and 2014.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the core operating entities
of France-based composite insurer AXA group to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is
stable.
We also took the following actions:
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty ratings on parent AXA
and holding entity AXA Financial Inc. to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.
-- We lowered our long--term counterparty credit rating on AXA Bank
Europe S.A. to 'A' from 'A+' and affirmed our 'A-1' short-term counterparty
credit rating.
-- We lowered our issue ratings on AXA's debt, including the ratings on
senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'A', subordinated debt to 'BBB' from
'BBB+', and deeply subordinated debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our views that unfavorable investment market conditions
and weak economic prospects are likely to dampen AXA group's earnings growth
prospects, despite its actions to deemphasize capital-consuming products and
business lines. The group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy, according to our
criteria, and its sensitivity to changing market conditions continue to be
weaknesses for its financial strength ratings, although we believe earnings
retention and recently improving investment market conditions have provided
capital adequacy support over the past year.
The sensitivity of the group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy to market
conditions is still high, in our view, and we believe that this sensitivity is
likely to continue weighing on the ratings. We expect, however, the group's
capital adequacy to continue strengthening through retained earnings and
controlled growth in capital requirements thanks to the effects of derisking
actions.
Our ratings remain supported by AXA group's very strong competitive position
and very strong operating performance. In our opinion, this is supported by
the sizeable business line and geographic diversification of the group. AXA
group holds leading positions in mature markets and promising positions in
developing markets. Among global multiline insurers (GMIs), the group's
competitive position and operating earnings compare favorably in terms of
geographic and business segment balance. This effectively translates into
visible pricing power, as evidenced by property/casualty (P/C) underwriting
earnings improvements over the past three years, and into product redesign
abilities in its life and savings segment, which enables the group to tailor
new products adapted to a challenging environment and increase its focus on
high-margin contracts. The asset management segment performance remains
subdued, but adds good diversification, which we view positively in assessing
the group's overall competitive position and operating performance.
In our base-case assumptions, we expect the group's underlying earnings to
grow in the mid-single digits over 2013 and 2014, on the back of stable
contributions from its major business segments, continued improvement in the
P/C combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability), and steady life
and savings margins.
We view also AXA group's management and corporate strategy as supportive for
the rating. The group's enterprise risk management practices are "strong"
according to our criteria. The group has consistently made strategic plans
public and monitored their execution in light of changing operating and
financial environments. We consider that AXA group's strategic actions, such
as focusing on less capital consuming products and emphasizing cost and
capital efficiency, will likely address over the long term the challenges that
the group faces linked to its exposure to the life and savings business in
Europe and the U.S. External factors, such as the continued recession in the
eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union), protracted period of low
interest rates, and still-high potential volatility in investment markets
might be a challenge, however. We view the group's ERM abilities as comparing
favorably with those of other GMIs.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that AXA group's ongoing execution of
its strategy is likely to lead to strengthened earnings retention and risk
reduction. This should, in our opinion, reduce the sensitivity of its
risk-adjusted capital adequacy over 2013 and 2014, and ultimately reinforce
its position to a level that would sustainably support the current ratings.
We could lower the ratings if the group didn't meet our base-case earnings
projections or, in particular, if its risk-adjusted capital adequacy levels,
based on our criteria, didn't continue strengthening over the next year or two.
We could raise the ratings on AXA group, all other things being equal, if it
exceeded our earnings projections under our base case and if we witnessed a
pronounced and sustainable improvement in risk-adjusted capital adequacy, in
particular through earnings retention or controlled capital requirements.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
AXA France IARD
MONY Life Insurance Co. of America
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung Lebensversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamten-Versicherung AG
AXA Versicherungen AG
AXA Versicherung AG
AXA Life and Annuity Co.
AXA Lebensversicherung AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
AXA Insurance U.K. PLC
AXA France Vie
AXA Belgium
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/Negative/--
AXA France IARD
MONY Life Insurance Co. of America
MONY Life Insurance Co.
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung Lebensversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamten-Versicherung AG
AXA Versicherungen AG
AXA Versicherung AG
AXA Life and Annuity Co.
AXA Lebensversicherung AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
AXA Insurance U.K. PLC
AXA Insurance Co.
AXA France Vie
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co.
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Belgium
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/Negative/--
AXA
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 A/Negative/A-1
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 AA-/Negative/A-1+
AXA Financial Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A/Negative/--
Downgraded; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
AXA Bank Europe S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1
MONY Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/Negative/--
Downgraded
To From
AXA France IARD
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co.
Financial Enhancement Rating
Local Currency A+/--/-- AA-/--/--
AXA Bank Europe S.A.
Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1 A+/A-1
AXA
Senior Unsecured A- A
Subordinated BBB BBB+
Junior Subordinated BBB- BBB
Commercial Paper A-2 A-1
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co.
Subordinated A- A
AXA Financial Inc.
Senior Unsecured A- A
AXA Financial Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2 A-1
