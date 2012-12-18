Overview
-- U.S.-based seismic services company Geokinetics Holdings Inc. failed
to make a $14.6 million interest payment due Dec. 15, 2012 on its 9.75% senior
secured notes.
-- Although it is operating under a 30-day grace period to make its
interest payment, we consider the grace period for interest payment as
tantamount to default if the payment is not cured within five business days
after the initially scheduled due date.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Geokinetics and our
issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Geokinetics Holdings Inc. to 'D' from 'CCC-'. We also lowered
our issue-level rating on its senior secured notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The
recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged at '4', reflecting our
expectation for average recovery (30% to 50%) under a payment default.
Rationale
The rating action follows Geokinetics' announcement on Dec. 17, 2012 that it
missed its interest payment on its 9.75% senior secured notes due in 2014.
Although it is operating under a 30-day grace period to make its interest
payment, we consider the grace period for interest payment as tantamount to
default if the payment is not cured within five business days after the
initially scheduled due date. Given the company's very weak liquidity, we
believe it is unlikely that the company will make its payment within the
five-day window.
The company intends to restructure its capital structure during the grace
period, which expires Jan. 14, 2013. It currently contemplates that under this
restructuring, it could convert some or all of its existing notes for common
equity and that it will extinguish its existing preferred stock for cash,
common equity, and warrants. If the company fails to restructure within the
30-day grace period, it will attempt to enter into a forbearance agreement
with its noteholders in order to continue negotiating a restructured capital
structure.
If the interest payment is not cured during the 30-day grace period, or
forbearance is not mutually agreed upon, holders of at least 25% in aggregate
principal amount of the outstanding senior secured notes may declare all notes
to be due and payable immediately. In addition, the company's Whitebox Credit
Facility, which, as of Sept. 30, 2012, was fully drawn at $50 million, will be
accelerated and become due and payable immediately. As of Sept. 30, 2012,
Geokinetics had $350 million of funded debt.
The ratings on Geokinetics reflect our assessment of its "vulnerable" business
risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. Geokinetics is in distress because
of its very weak liquidity, which was approximately $22 million on Sept. 30
(excluding prefunded multiclient investments, which are not available for
current obligations). At the same time, the company has onerous spending
requirements that include nearly $40 million of annual cash interest and $20
million of maintenance capital spending. Additional stress comes from its poor
margins relative to rated peers, aggressive credit protection measures, the
cancellable and deferrable nature of its contracts, and uncertain potential
liability related to the Trinity II Liftboat incident. The seismic data
industry is extremely volatile and challenging because it is subject to high
competition and weak pricing during exploration and production industry
downturns.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Geokinetics to be
published after this release on RatingsDirect.
Ratings List
Downgraded To Default
To From
Geokinetics Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CCC-/Negative/--
Geokinetics Inc.
Senior Secured D CCC-
Recovery Rating 4 4
