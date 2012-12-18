Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) at 'B+' and downgraded the IDR of GenOn Energy, Inc. (GenOn) to 'B-' from 'B'. Fitch's rating actions follow completion of the merger of GenOn into NRG. Fitch has also downgraded the IDRs of GenOn Americas Generation, LLC (GAG) and GenOn Mid-Atlantic, LLC's (GMA) to 'B' from 'B+'. GAG and GMA are intermediate holding company subsidiaries of GenOn. Fitch has removed NRG and GenOn entities from Rating Watch Negative. The Rating Outlook is Stable for NRG and the GenOn entities. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Fitch has determined that a weak linkage relationship exists between NRG and GenOn and, therefore, the IDRs are being assigned to NRG and GenOn based on the respective standalone credit profiles. As an excluded project subsidiary of NRG, GenOn exhibits no specific, tangible legal ties with the parent. GenOn and its subsidiaries do not guarantee NRG's debt nor any downstream guarantees flow from NRG to GenOn or its subsidiaries. There are no cross default provisions between NRG's debt and the debt at GenOn entities and GenOn's debt is excluded from covenant calculation of NRG's debt. Operational ties are limited by a shared services agreement between NRG and GenOn that is expected to allocate a significant proportion of the synergy benefits to NRG. The absence of common treasury and an arm's length bilateral credit agreement between NRG and GenOn further limits the level of operational integration between the two entities. Fitch does deem GenOn to hold strategic importance for NRG, which is the basis of the merger transaction. Any demonstrated tangible support by NRG towards GenOn, such as equity infusion or intercompany loans could lead to ratings to be more closely linked in the future. NRG's ratings are supported by a stronger post-merger business profile, successful execution of an integrated wholesale/retail model in Texas, a strong liquidity position, and the company's historically conservative hedging strategy, which has enabled it to generate strong FCF despite a persistently weak commodity environment. GenOn's generation portfolio lends geographic diversity, size and scale benefits to NRG's fleet. GenOn's northeast and western generation assets can provide physical backup to NRG's retail aspirations in these markets, thereby lowering costs to compete. NRG's other growth initiatives have been measured and largely driven by renewable and repowering projects, whose economics are well supported by long-term power purchase agreements and/ or low cost to entry. NRG has aggressively expanded into solar projects over the last couple of years. Fitch views NRG's current solar strategy as credit neutral. Fitch expects the consolidated credit profile for NRG to be modestly weaker post-merger through 2015. GenOn's financial profile weakens in 2015 with the loss of above market hedges and lower capacity payments. The planned $1 billion debt reduction (of which ~$800 million has been completed) and $300 million of forecasted synergies and interest cost savings for the combined entity provide only a partial offset. Fitch anticipates NRG's consolidated funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt to be in the 13%-14% range and Debt/adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 5.25x or higher by 2015, which is modestly weaker compared to Fitch's guideline metrics of 15% FFO to debt and 5.0x Debt/adjusted EBITDA for a high-risk 'B+' rated issuer. These credit metrics reflect deconsolidation of the three large solar projects that NRG is pursuing with a conditional loan guarantee from the Department of Energy (DOE), i.e. the Ivanpah, Agua Caliente, and California Valley Solar Ranch projects. Liquidity at NRG remains strong. As of Sept. 30, 2012, NRG had $2.7 billion of adjusted liquidity, which reflects unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion and revolver availability of $1.1 billion. Fitch expects NRG to generate upwards of $600 million in free cash flow in 2014. The free cash flow outlook would continue to strengthen in Fitch's view driven by factors such as gradual increase in natural gas prices, heat rate expansion due to tightening supply conditions in regions such as Texas and higher capacity prices in the Northeast driven by planned and anticipated coal plants retirements. In this context, management's future capital allocation policies will be a key ratings driver for NRG. The one-notch downgrade in the IDRs of GenOn, GAG and GMA primarily reflects the significant deterioration in credit metrics versus Fitch's expectations as a result of the sharp secular fall and anticipated tepid recovery in natural gas prices. Lower than expected capacity payments, compressed dark spreads, expiring above market hedges, and deactivations and planned retirements of a portion of its coal fleet are exerting considerable pressure on GenOn's cash flows. Despite the $686 million in debt reduction as a result of the merger, the capital structure remains highly leveraged. Fitch anticipates GenOn's FFO-to-debt to be in the 7-9% range and Debt/adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 7.5x by 2015. GenOn's ratings are supported by strong liquidity that provides cushion to sustain a prolonged trough in power prices. GenOn had approximately $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2012 prior to the pay down of the $686 million term loan. Liquidity is further supported by the $500 million bilateral credit agreement with NRG. Fitch has withdrawn the senior secured debt rating at GenOn due to the pay down of the senior secured term loan and the elimination of the $788 million bank credit facility. The Stable Outlooks for NRG and the GenOn entities reflect strong liquidity to withstand a sustained period of depressed natural gas prices, manageable debt maturities, and greater diversity in generation portfolio post-merger. Fitch also expects that the merger integration will be executed successfully and a large proportion of anticipated synergy benefits will be realized. Recovery Analysis: The individual security issue ratings at NRG, GenOn, GMA and GAG are notched above or below the IDR, as a result of the relative recovery prospects in a hypothetical default scenario. Fitch values the power generation assets that support the entity level debt using a net present value analysis. The generation asset net present values vary significantly based on future gas price assumptions and other variables, such as the discount rate and heat rate forecasts in ERCOT, Northeast, Southeast and California. For the net present valuation of generation assets used in Fitch's recovery valuation case, Fitch uses the plant valuation provided by its third-party power market consultant, Wood Mackenzie, as an input as well as Fitch's own gas price deck and other assumptions. Fitch calculates the value of NRG's retail business by applying a multiple to EBITDA expectations. What could trigger a Rating Action: --Positive rating actions on NRG, GenOn, GMA and GAG are not contemplated at this time. --Significant deterioration in power prices: A significant worsening of the commodity environment could drive negative rating actions for NRG and the GenOn entities. --Capital allocation strategy: Capital allocation decisions by management will be key ratings driver for NRG. Large shareholder friendly actions without commensurate debt reduction could lead to negative rating actions. An aggressive growth strategy focused on expansion of merchant generation assets would also be a cause for concern. --Environmental compliance: Trends in environment regulation are also a key ratings driver given the still high coal exposure of the combined portfolio. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: NRG Energy, Inc. --IDR at 'B+'; --Senior secured term loan B at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR2'; --Convertible preferred stock at 'B-/RR6'. GenOn Energy, Inc. --Short-term IDR at 'B'. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: GenOn Energy, Inc. --IDR to 'B-' from 'B'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR2' from 'BB-/RR2'. GenOn Americas Generation, LLC --IDR to 'B' from 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR2'. GenOn Mid-Atlantic, LLC --IDR to 'B' from 'B+'; --Pass-through certificates to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable for all of the above ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings: GenOn Energy, Inc. --Senior secured term loan B at 'BB/RR1'; --Senior secured revolver at 'BB/RR1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities', Nov. 13, 2012; --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 8, 2012; --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies