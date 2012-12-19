OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its ratings to Madison Park Funding X Ltd./Madison Park Funding
X LLC's $717.0 million fixed- and floating-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a
revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard &
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To Global
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Madison Park Funding X Ltd./Madison Park Funding X LLC
Class Rating Amount
X AAA (sf) 4.00
A-1a AAA (sf) 300.00
A-1b AAA (sf) 15.75
A-2 AAA (sf) 172.50
B-1 AA (sf) 58.50
B-2 AA (sf) 30.00
C (deferrable) A (sf) 59.25
D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 39.50
E (deferrable) BB (sf) 37.50
Subordinated notes NR 85.00
NR--Not rated.