Dec 19 () - Overview
-- Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin Industries B.V.
(Clondalkin) is facing refinancing risk because its EUR300 million and $150
million senior secured floating-rate notes mature in December 2013.
-- Absent any refinancing, uses of liquidity will exceed sources in
financial 2013. Consequently, we have revised downward our assessment of
Clondalkin's liquidity to "weak" from "less than adequate."
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Clondalkin to 'B-' from 'B'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that that we could lower the
long-term rating on Clondalkin to 'CCC+' if the group does not refinance its
senior secured floating-rate notes at least six months before their maturity
date.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin
Industries B.V. (Clondalkin) to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF) issued by Clondalkin Acquisition B.V. to 'BB-' from
'BB'. The recovery rating on this RCF is unchanged at '1+', indicating our
expectation of full recovery in the event of a payment default.
In addition, we lowered our issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million
senior secured floating-rate notes due December 2013, issued by Clondalkin
Acquisition, to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged
at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an
event of payment default.
Finally, we lowered our issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated
notes due March 2014, issued by Clondalkin, to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery
rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default.
Rationale
The downgrades reflect our view of the refinancing risk associated with the
maturity of Clondalkin's EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured
floating-rate notes in December 2013. The downgrades also factor in the
downward revision of our assessment of Clondalkin's liquidity to "weak" from
"less than adequate," as our criteria define these terms, to reflect that,
absent a refinancing, Clondalkin's uses of liquidity will exceed its sources
in the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2013.
A downgrade is likely should Clondalkin not refinance its EUR300 million and
$150 million senior secured notes at least six months before the scheduled
maturity date of December 2013. If Clondalkin does not address the refinancing
risk in a timely manner, we could lower the long-term corporate credit rating
on Clondalkin to 'CCC+'.
We factor into our analysis the fact that Clondalkin is considering several
refinancing options, including potentially raising funds from disposals.
The ratings on Clondalkin reflect our view of the group's "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile. We assess management
and governance as "fair" under our criteria. Although weak macroeconomic
conditions in Europe and challenging supply chain conditions in North America
persist, we forecast low-single-digit revenue growth in the year to Dec. 31,
2012, to more than EUR960 million. Raw material price volatility has put
pressure on margins, but the group has a proven ability to pass through costs
to its customer base, albeit with a time lag. We therefore anticipate that the
group's adjusted EBITDA margin will be just less than 9% in the year to Dec.
31, 2012.
Despite the challenging operating environment, Clondalkin remains strongly
cash flow generative. We forecast that the group will generate stable funds
from operations (FFO) of just less than EUR60 million in financial 2012, with
Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of just more than 7% (or just more than
11% excluding shareholder loans of EUR301 million with accrued interest).
Liquidity
We assess Clondalkin's liquidity as "weak" under our criteria. Absent any
refinancing, uses of liquidity will significantly exceed sources in financial
2013. This is the main reason behind our downward revision of our liquidity
assessment to "weak" from "less than adequate" previously.
From an operating perspective, the group continues to benefit from large
recurring cash balances and stable cash flow generation. We do not anticipate
any acquisitions or dividends.
Clondalkin's existing notes and credit facilities do not impose maintenance
financial covenants. The main limitation on additional indebtedness is an
EBITDA interest coverage ratio of above 2x, based on an incurrence test. We
believe that headroom under this covenant is likely to remain adequate over
the near to medium term. Clondalkin's main EUR19 million RCF, which expires in
2013, includes no material adverse-effect clause that would prevent Clondalkin
from drawing on it if required.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the senior secured EUR19 million RCF issued by Clondalkin
Acquisition B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Clondalkin, is 'BB-', three
notches above the corporate credit rating on the parent. The recovery rating
on the RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full recovery in the event
of a payment default.
The issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured
floating-rate notes due December 2013, issued by Clondalkin Acquisition, is
'B-', in line with the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery
rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in an event of payment default.
The issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated notes due March 2014
issued by Clondalkin is 'CCC', two notches below the corporate credit rating.
The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default. The weak recovery
prospects reflect the high level of prior-ranking debt claims under our
stressed valuation.
The recovery ratings on the RCF and senior secured notes are supported by our
valuation of the group as a going concern, these debt instruments'
comprehensive security package, and a favorable jurisdiction of The
Netherlands. The intercreditor agreement establishes the RCF's priority
ranking over the senior secured notes. The recovery rating on the senior
subordinated notes reflects their contractual and structural subordination to
the group's other debt facilities.
To calculate recoveries, we simulate a payment default. Under our simulation,
a payment default results from Clondalkin being unable to refinance the senior
secured notes due in 2013 in a timely fashion on the back of deteriorating
operating performance. We estimate that Clondalkin's EBITDA would be about EUR64
million by the time of our hypothetical default in 2013.
Our going-concern valuation envisages a stressed enterprise value of about
EUR320 million at the hypothetical point of default, assuming a 5x stressed
EBITDA multiple. After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR27 million,
primarily comprising enforcement costs and 50% of the group's pensions
deficit, we calculate a residual value of about EUR290 million for the super
senior RCF. We assume that the RCF is fully drawn at default, resulting in our
expectation of full recovery (100%) for the RCF debtholders.
We further assume about EUR435 million of secured debt outstanding at default,
comprising outstanding senior secured floating-rate notes and six months of
prepetition interest. This results in our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery for the senior secured notes in the event of a payment default, which
equates to a recovery rating of '3'.
The residual value results in negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the
EUR177 million of subordinated notes outstanding, including six months of
prepetition interest. This equates to a recovery rating of '6' on the
subordinated notes.
Outlook
The negative outlook primarily reflects the possibility that we could lower
the long-term rating on Clondalkin to 'CCC+' if the group does not refinance
its senior secured floating-rate notes at least six months before their
maturity date.
There is also a possibility of a downgrade if deterioration in the
macroeconomic and financial environments in Western Europe and North America
significantly weakens Clondalkin's operating performance beyond our base-case
forecast. Such a weakening would entail a sustained deterioration in the
group's credit metrics.
The current rating and negative outlook are driven by liquidity concerns. We
could revise our outlook to stable if the group were to successfully refinance
its senior secured notes, and if it continues to sustain operating performance
in line with our base-case projections. If Clondalkin were to complete a
substantial refinancing, we would likely reassess our long-term corporate
credit rating on the group.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Clondalkin Industries B.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Subordinated Debt CCC CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
Clondalkin Acquisition B.V.
Senior Secured Debt* B- B
Recovery Rating 3 3
Senior Secured Debt* BB- BB
Recovery Rating 1+ 1+
*Guaranteed by Clondalkin Industries B.V.
