Overview
-- Credit measures of privately owned Raleigh, N.C.-based Sensus USA Inc.
are stretched for the ratings and we believe they could remain weak over the
next 12 months.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, and we are
affirming our ratings on Sensus, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade
over the next 12 months if credit measures do not return to levels
commensurate for the current ratings, and if consistently high leverage
impairs headroom under financial covenants.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Sensus USA Inc. to negative from stable. We affirmed all the
ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade if
Sensus' credit measures remain weak in the fiscal year, ending March 31, 2013,
primarily as a result of weaker-than-expected operating and financial
performance and our view that the company's covenant headroom could tighten to
about 10% or less in the coming quarters.
In our base-case credit scenario, our forecast assumes:
-- Sensus will have flat to low-single-digit contraction in its top line
for fiscal year March 2013;
-- EBITDA margin will be roughly 10%; and
-- Capital expenditures will be roughly 3% of revenues.
The ratings on Sensus reflect its "weak" business risk profile and its
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Our assessment of the company's weak
business risk profile primarily reflects its participation in the highly
competitive metering systems industry, limited geographic diversity, and high
customer concentration. In addition, it also reflects the company's exposure
to discretionary capital spending by utilities, capital availability, the
level of penetration, and the pace of transition to the new smart-grid
technology. Success within this industry typically depends on a company's
breadth of product offering, product quality and availability, customer
service, customers' acceptance of new technology, and price.
We believe Sensus holds the No. 1 position globally in water meters, with
approximately 20% market share, and is one of the top three players in North
America in smart electric meters and communications technology. The company
generates about 70% of revenues from North America. We believe Sensus' water
meter business should continue to benefit from the industry shift to smart
technology, which enables two-way communication between the meter and
utilities. We understand that the use of automated metering reading (AMR) and
advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technologies should expand and that
Sensus' revenues will increase as utilities shift to smart meters from
traditional mechanical ones.
The company manufactures water, gas, and electricity meters and also offers
related communications, networking, and software solutions. We estimate that
the company's revenues will be flat to slightly negative based on a slowdown
in orders and contracts because of the weaker global economy. However, we
believe the majority of sales will continue to occur as aftermarket
replacement meters or upgrades. We expect overall long-term growth to be
similar to residential and nonresidential construction growth, which Standard
& Poor's chief economist currently forecasts at 4% (for nonresidential
construction) and roughly 19% (up from a relatively low base for residential
construction) for 2013. We believe the company's EBITDA margin will remain
about 10%, below historical levels of roughly 15% primarily because of higher
research and development spending on upcoming potential projects, which we
expect to partly affected profitability in fiscal 2013. Volatility in the cost
of raw materials--including brass, plastic resins, and aluminum--can affect
profitability. We view the company's management and governance profile as
"fair."
We believe Sensus' financial risk profile is "aggressive." As of Sept. 30,
2012, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and
pension underfunding) was more than 6x, and funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt was less than 10%, against our expectation of total debt to EBITDA
of 4x-5x, and FFO to total debt of 10%-15%. Credit metrics are currently
weaker than our expectations, and we expect these metrics could remain so
through fiscal 2013 based on our expectation of negative free cash flow, which
we believe will likely constrain debt reduction. Further, we believe any small
to midsize acquisitions to consolidate market positions could delay
deleveraging. The company is co-owned by The Resolute Fund L.P., an affiliate
of private-equity firm The Jordan Co., and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners L.P.
Liquidity
We believe Sensus has "less than adequate" liquidity. The company has roughly
$4 million annually of scheduled debt amortization and no debt maturities
until 2016. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- If EBITDA declines more than 10%, we believe that covenant headroom
under its credit facility could become marginal.
Liquidity sources as of Sept. 30, 2012, include cash of about $40 million and
sufficient availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility
maturing in 2016. The primary uses of liquidity in fiscal 2013 will include
roughly $30 million in capital expenditures and about $4 million of scheduled
debt amortization. We expect free cash flow to be modestly negative in fiscal
2013 because of increased capital spending, working capital builds, and
strategic investments. Sensus was compliant with its financial covenants;
however, we are concerned about tightening headroom. We will monitor the
covenant headroom, which we believe could deteriorate by the end of fiscal
2013, if debt remains at its current level and if EBITDA drops by more than
20% from the previous fiscal year. Sensus' net leverage covenant steps down at
June 30, 2013.
Recovery analysis
We rate the company's first-lien debt 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) for lenders in the
event of a default. We rate the company's second-lien debt 'B-', with a
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery
(0-10%) in the event of a default. For the complete recovery analysis, please
see the recovery report on Sensus USA Inc. published April 30, 2012, on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if Sensus' headroom under
financial covenants falls below 10%, if credit measures do not return to
levels commensurate for the current ratings--for instance, if total debt to
EBITDA remains above 5x for an extended period--and if FFO to total debt does
not improve to more than 10%. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to
stable if operating performance improves meaningfully, which could improve
credit measures within our expectations for the ratings. The company's weak
business risk profile, coupled with its private-equity ownership, limits any
potential for an upgrade.
