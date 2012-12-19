(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have adjusted downward our scores on the economy, budgetary flexibility, and the institutional framework for Italian special-status region Friuli-Venezia Giulia (FVG). -- We have therefore revised FVG's indicative credit level to 'aa-' from 'aa', but our rating on FVG remains capped at the level of the rating on Italy. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on FVG. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our outlook on the sovereign. Rating Action On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia (FVG). The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating on FVG primarily reflects our long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our rating on FVG at the level of the long-term rating on Italy because the region does not fulfill all the criteria that would allow it to be rated above the sovereign. Among other factors, FVG is legally obliged to hold its liquidity at the Bank of Italy. We have revised FVG's indicative credit level (ICL) to 'aa-' from 'aa'. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of a local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework in which it operates. See "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010. Our reassessment of FVG's ICL factors in our view that the institutional framework for special-status regions has gradually become more constraining since the start of the economic crisis. Central government interference has hampered what we considered to be superior predictability vis-a-vis normal-status regions. We no longer consider that special-status regions are more able to oppose reforms affecting their financial balance, as they are subject to increasingly stringent limits on expenditures through the national stability pact and the government has now requested they contribute to shared taxes. We have therefore aligned our institutional framework score for special-status regions with that on normal-status regions, at "evolving but sound." Our revision of FVG's ICL to 'aa-' also takes into account our revised economic score and fiscal flexibility score. FVG, like all Italian regions, is exposed to a deteriorating economy--we forecast a 2.4% fall in GDP for Italy in 2012, and a 0.7% fall in 2013--and has little flexibility to increase its revenues. The central government's continuous transfer cuts will, in our view, lead FVG to increase taxes, thereby reducing its future tax revenue flexibility. Strong fundamentals still underpin FVG's intrinsic creditworthiness. Its financial managers have a track record of budgetary discipline, which, in our view, is likely to persist. It also has ample liquidity and a very low debt burden, which should continue to shrink thanks to a disciplined budgetary performance. In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, FVG will weather the recession with no major impact on its budget. We expect that operating margins will shrink moderately to an average of 9.4% of operating revenues from 13.4% in 2011. We anticipate cuts in operating expenditures of some 0.6%, which is slightly below our projection of a 1.9% fall in operating revenues. We believe the slight revenue decline will stem mainly from FGV's contracting GDP--in line with Italy's according to our estimate--and from FVG's transfer of some tax proceeds to central government, at least over 2012-2014. We anticipate that deficits after capital accounts will hover around an average of 6.9% of total revenues over 2012-2014 (compared with a 2.6% deficit in 2011), on the back of diminishing operating margins. However, this won't translate into increasing debt in our base case, as we expect slight surpluses after capital expenditures in cash terms, because of FVG's traditionally high revenue collection rates. Consequently, FGV's outstanding debt will continue to decline and tax-supported debt is, in our view, poised to remain below 20% of operating revenues by 2014. Our forecast factors in our view that FGV will abide by the Italian stability pact rules, and furthermore, achieve its own debt reduction targets. We base this forecast on FGV's track record of prudent financial management. FVG's ICL could weaken by one level if the following two conditions came about, as outlined in our downside scenario: -- A sharp fall of the region's GDP, triggering a strong decline in the region's accrual operating revenues (similarly to 2009), weakening its budgetary performance and taking its debt above 30% of operating revenues; -- Severe stress on liquidity, either following a sharp reduction of collection rates or because the central government, under liquidity stress, blocked the use of FVG's liquidity held at the Bank of Italy. Given our forecast on Italian GDP and the creditworthiness of Italy at 'BBB+', we believe this scenario is less likely to occur. Liquidity FVG has a "very positive" liquidity position. Since 2009, regional liquidity at year end has covered more than 500% of total debt service due the following year, compared with an average 40% over 2003-2008. Access to external liquidity is "satisfactory" as our criteria define this term. We forecast that liquidity over 2012-2014 will remain as robust as in 2011. This assumption hinges on the transfer mechanism for shared taxes--the bulk of regional revenues since 2009. The central government's collection agency (Agenzia delle Entrate) collects and transfers shared tax receipts directly to FVG, instead of first passing them through central government accounts. FGV's shared tax proceeds now arrive sooner in its own treasury accounts at the Bank of Italy and the government's receivables should remain low, as long as its liquidity isn't under stress. This new transfer mechanism has boosted FVG's liquidity reserves at the Bank of Italy and enabled FVG to cover the large deficit after capital accounts that it posted in 2009--almost 20% of total revenues versus an average of 5% over 2003-2008. In addition to this buoyant liquidity, FVG can access a liquidity line worth approximately EUR500 million provided by its pool of banks headed by UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). This covers more than 100% of its annual debt service. Debt service is moderate and is slowly decreasing. We forecast that debt service will remain between 5.5% and 6.5% of operating revenues over 2012-2014, in line with 2011 and below the 8% reported in 2009. Debt is repaid in two equal installments in June and December. Outlook The negative outlook on FVG mirrors that on Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on FVG, all other things being equal, if we lowered our rating on Italy. Given the strong fundamentals that support FVG's ICL, we currently do not envisage a realistic downgrade scenario based on a weakening of FVG's intrinsic creditworthiness. Hence, we would most likely lower our rating on the region as a result of our downgrade of the sovereign rather than as a result of the region's ICL weakening over the coming two years. If we revised our outlook on Italy to stable from negative, we would most probably take the same action on FVG. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 -- The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On, Dec. 13, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Friuli-Venezia Giulia (Autonomous Region of) Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BBB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)