(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have adjusted downward our economy and budgetary flexibility scores for Liguria. -- We have also revised upward our view of Liguria's financial management. -- Liguria's indicative credit level remains unaltered at 'a+'. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on Liguria. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the capping of the rating on Liguria by that on the Republic of Italy. Rating Action On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Region of Liguria. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating on Liguria primarily reflects and is capped by our long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our rating on Liguria by that on the sovereign because we believe that current links between Italy's central government and its local and regional governments (LRGs) do not allow any of the Italian LRGs to be rated above the sovereign. The "indicative credit level" (ICL) on Liguria is 'a+'. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework in which it operates. Liguria's ICL reflects our downward adjustment of our economy and budgetary flexibility scores on Liguria (see "Ratings On Four Italian Regions Affirmed At 'BBB+'; Outlooks Remain Negative In Line With Sovereign," published Dec. 19, 2012). The move reflects our view that ongoing pressures on the region will continue, may become structural, and could weaken Liguria's budgetary flexibility. We believe the region will face sluggish real GDP growth and, possibly over the long term, further fiscal consolidation measures imposed by the central government. If confronted with further central government transfer cuts, we believe the region would maintain its fiscal discipline through streamlining expenditure, but also by further exploiting its tax bases and increasing tax rates, which would reduce its future budgetary flexibility. On the positive side, we have revised our financial management (FM) score to '2' from '3' (on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 represents a "very positive" FM, and 5 a very negative FM as our criteria defines these terms). The revision reflects effective cost containment measures in the health care sector enacted since 2007. Our more positive assessment on FM also underpins our view that the region is likely to maintain budgetary discipline by sacrificing budgetary flexibility. All in all, Liguria's ICL remains unaltered at 'a+'. Liguria's ICL is supported by the region's very low debt burden; very low contingent liabilities; positive liquidity position; and determined cost containment measures. Also, the ICL is supported by the Italian institutional framework for regions, with fiscal policy rules that we see as prompting overall LRG budgetary stability through strong central government monitoring and enforcement mechanisms. On the negative side, the ICL on Liguria is negatively affected by structurally slim--though not negative--operating margins and low flexibility. We forecast stable budgetary performances over 2012-2014, despite harsh reductions in central government transfers. Budgetary stability will rely on what we see as effective cost containment policies at the regional level, coupled with central government measures, including mandatory cost cuts in the health care sector and stringent limits on overall expenditures, with harsh sanctions in case of noncompliance. In our base-case scenario, operating margins will remain thin over 2012-2014, at an average of 0.6% of operating revenues, without slipping into the negative territory. We anticipate a substantial match between central government transfer cuts and cost cuts decided both centrally and at the regional level. We forecast that operating revenues will decrease at a compounded annual rate of 2.5% versus 2.7% for operating expenditures. Given that 83% of operating expenditures concern health care expenditures, the ability to match revenues to expenditures should stem essentially from the reduction of health care related costs. For the first time ever, we forecast a fall in health care costs of more than 2% in both 2012 and 2013. This belt-tightening adds to a track record of strongly decreasing growth rates in health care costs, between 2007 and 2010. Our forecast is partly based on our view of Liguria's managerial strength and commitment to implementing such cuts. We anticipate that deficits after capital accounts will remain very contained, at barely 0.5% of total revenues on average over 2012-2014 and supported by a reduction of capital expenditures (capex). We base our forecast that capex will contract on the expenditure limits imposed in the national stability pact. Also, we forecast that Liguria's cash holdings will diminish in the course of 2013. Hence we anticipate that fiscal deficits will likely be funded through debt recourse. However, tax-supported debt is likely to remain below 25% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014, which is low in our view. Liguria's ICL could weaken by one level if: -- Health care cost reduction measures were less effective than we expect, as depicted in our downside scenario, triggering a deterioration of the region's budgetary performance and management; or -- We observed increasing delays in cash transfers coming from the central government and smaller than expected recourse to debt, all in all triggering a deterioration of Liguria's liquidity position. Liquidity Liguria continues to hold a "positive" liquidity position, as our criteria define this term, despite the fact that liquidity at year-end 2011 fell below our forecasts. Access to external funding is "satisfactory," as our criteria define this term. Liquidity at year-end 2011 stood at EUR71 million, well below the EUR132 million we had anticipated. We had forecast a lower cash depletion, assuming lower payments on the operating side, which contrary to our expectations, remained very high and in line with 2010. Taking into account year-end 2011 liquidity, our calculation of the coverage ratio of liquidity (including available credit lines) versus debt service falls below the 120% threshold indicating that Liguria's liquidity position could no longer be "positive" but "neutral." However, on average over the course of 2011, cash holdings remained sound at EUR149 million covering, together with available credit lines, debt service more than 130%. In addition, as of Oct. 30, 2012, Liguria's cash holdings stood at a comfortable EUR399 million and average cash holdings from January to October 2012 at EUR223.2 million, covering debt service more than 170%. We therefore forecast that year-end 2012 liquidity will remain sound, corresponding to a debt coverage ratio above 120%, indicating a "positive" liquidity position. Going forward, we believe Liguria's liquidity position will remain "positive" if the region manages to issue new debt in 2013 and cash transfers stemming from the central government incur only minor delays as forecast in our base-case scenario. We assume a stable operating payment period. We base this assumption on the new decree that obliges the regions to honor commercial payments within 60 days. Although we believe the decree will be difficult to implement, it should stop regions from increasing current payment periods. Debt service is very moderate, representing only 4.1% of operating revenues in 2011. We forecast in our base-case scenario that it will slightly increase to less than 5% by 2014, due to debt recourse. Debt service is paid twice a year, in May/June and November/December. Outlook The negative outlook on the Region of Liguria mirrors that on Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on Liguria, all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy. With an ICL of 'a+', we currently do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which Liguria's ICL would weaken by three levels. Hence, we would most likely lower our rating on the region as a result of our downgrade of the sovereign rather than as a result of the region's ICL within the next two years. There is no upgrade potential. The rating on Liguria is capped by the long-term rating on Italy, according to the current framework for intergovernmental relationships between the central government and LRGs. 