Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'A' rating on the following Denver Union
Station Project Authority, CO (DUSPA) bonds:
--$145.6 million senior lien note, series 2010 (Denver Union Station Project).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a senior lien on pledged revenues comprised of a $12
million annual payment from the Regional Transportation District, Colorado (RTD)
and property, sales, and hotel tax revenue generated by development in a defined
project area adjacent to the Denver Union Station (DUS) facility. RTD's $12
million annual payment obligation to DUSPA is secured by a subordinate lien on
RTD's 0.4% sales and use tax (approved by voters in November 2004) and excess
0.6% sales and use tax revenue after RTD's senior sales tax bonds are paid. The
$12 million payment is subordinate to RTD's FasTracks bonds and parity debt and
RTD's debt service payments to the concessionaire of its Eagle Project which
begins in 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
COVERAGE NOT DEPENDENT ON DEVELOPMENT REVENUES: The senior lien note rating
relies solely on the RTD portion of pledged revenue, since it covers senior lien
debt service and RTD's obligation is evidenced by a bond, payment of which is an
operating expense and subordinate to RTD's FasTracks sales tax bonds which are
rated 'AA' by Fitch. RTD's ability to make this payment is very strong despite
past declines in sales tax revenue, given the payment's small size relative to
RTD's 0.4% sales tax revenue for its FasTracks program, which includes the DUS
project.
RATING DIFFERENTIAL REFLECTS LEGAL PROVISIONS: The senior lien notes are
currently rated below Fitch's rating on RTD's sales tax bonds due to the 40-year
bullet debt structure, subordination to debt service payments to the Eagle
Project concessionaire beginning in 2017 and a very limited debt service reserve
fund (DSRF) which Fitch views as providing no credit support.
BARRIERS TO ADDITIONAL DEBT: While additional debt is allowed by the indenture,
the senior and subordinate noteholder is somewhat protected by an additional
bonds test (ABT) and the veto rights of any of the four parties (Transportation
Infrastructure and Finance Innovation Act, RRIF, City and County of
Denver, and RTD).
HIGH-PROFILE TRANSIT PROJECT: DUS is an important project to RTD, Denver, and
other area municipal entities. Support is evidenced by voter approval for the
project, the city's various successful steps required to proceed, other
entities' revenue allocations, and the city's moral obligation pledged on the
RRIF loan. DUS will serve as the new hub for Denver's large and growing transit
system, enabling RTD to co-locate its existing light rail system and bus network
with its ongoing FasTracks expansion.
FAVORABLE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT: The construction contract includes a guaranteed
maximum price, thereby reducing potential construction cost variance and
completion risks.
CREDIT PROFILE
DUSPA, a multi-agency non-profit corporation, was created in 2008 to finance and
implement the DUS project. DUSPA agency members include Denver, RTD, the
Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), and the Denver Regional Council of
Governments (DRCOG). DUSPA has no power to levy taxes, assessments, or condemn
property by eminent domain. As a result, it is not subject to the Taxpayer Bill
of Rights (TABOR) requirements.
HIGH-PROFILE TRANSIT PROJECT
The DUS project will serve as the new hub for Denver's transit system, linking
RTD's existing light rail and bus network with its proposed FasTracks expansion
which includes 119 miles of new light rail and commuter rail, 18 miles of rapid
transit bus service, 21,000 new parking spaces at rail and bus stations, and
expanded bus service in all areas.
The $484 million DUS project is to include: an underground bus terminal with 22
bays; a light rail station for current and future light rail lines; a commuter
rail station (with eight tracks) that will also serve Amtrak; public plazas and
spaces to integrate transit services, private development, and the 16th street
(pedestrian) mall; and the renovation of historic Union Station.
The project is being developed on 19.5 acres purchased by DUSPA's four member
agencies. From this tract, 13.5 acres are designated for the transit facilities
and six acres are to be sold for private commercial and residential development.
The project budget includes a regional bus facility ($224 million), passenger
rail ($140 million), a light rail station ($56 million), streets and utilities
($37 million), and renovation of Union Station ($23 million). The funding
sources include the senior lien TIFIA loan, or series 2010 note ($146 million),
a subordinate lien RRIF loan ($155 million), grants ($107 million), and cash
contributed by RTD($81 million).
FAVORABLE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT
The master developer of the land to be sold by RTD is Union Station Neighborhood
Corporation, a joint venture between Continuum Partners and East West Partners,
both of which are very experienced residential and real estate developers.
Kiewit, which served as the lead contractor on other RTD projects, was awarded
one design/build contract for the entire project as the preferred construction
partner. The construction contract includes a guaranteed maximum price, thereby
reducing costs related to construction and completion risks. Trammel Crow
Company-Denver was retained by DUSPA to serve as DUSPA's Owner's Representative.
ANNUAL RTD PAYMENT ONLY FIXED PLEDGED REVENUE SOURCE
DUSPA issued two levels of debt in 2010. Specifically, a $146 million TIFIA note
and a $155 million RRIF note secured by a senior lien and a subordinate lien of
pledged revenues, respectively. The senior lien notes are structured with a
30-year maturity.
In addition to RTD's annual $12 million payment, pledged revenues on both levels
of debt include incremental property and sales tax revenues collected within the
DUS project area and DUS metro district mill levies, plus Denver's lodger's
taxes on hotel rooms within the project area. While Fitch expects development
activity to occur within the project area, the pace and scope of such
development is considered very speculative and such revenues are not a rating
factor for the senior lien note at this point.
COVERAGE NOT DEPENDENT ON DEVELOPMENT REVENUES
The senior lien note debt service has been sized not to exceed RTD's annual $12
million payment, which provides the basis for the investment grade rating. The
senior note is structured with zero principal and 92.5% deferred interest
through Dec. 1, 2014. Payments on the note extend through 2040 as does the
funding agreement between RTD and DUSPA that obligates RTD to pay $12 million
per year.
The senior DSRF is equal to 50% of maximum annual debt service (MADS) but can be
used to meet deficiencies in the payment of the subordinate RRIF note, leading
Fitch to view the senior lien note as effectively without a reserve fund. Credit
concern regarding this DSRF structure is offset by RTD's ample capacity and
steady revenue source for its annual $12 million payment to DUSPA. Including
RTD's Eagle P3 project to construct and operate $1.3 billion of its FasTracks
capital plan, annual coverage of FasTracks bonds is ample at over 4x.
RTD established a public-private partnership to design, finance, build, operate,
and maintain key elements of the FasTracks project. RTD approved Denver Transit
Partners (DTP) as the concessionaire in summer 2010. In August 2010, RTD issued
$398 million in private activity bonds on behalf of DTP (rated 'BBB-' by Fitch).
RTD's debt service payments to the private concessionaire, which start in 2017,
are paid before the $12 million payment to DUSPA.
BARRIERS TO ADDITIONAL DEBT
The flow of funds for both notes is standard. Upon the established transfer date
(Jan. 15, 2015), funds in a surplus fund may be used for the payment of city
services and the prepayment of debt, contingent upon a coverage test.
Additionally, the indenture requires that the subordinate RRIF note be prepaid
in total ahead of any senior lien note prepayment.
Additional bonds are allowed by the indenture but are subject to veto by TIFIA,
RRIF, Denver, and RTD, and are further contingent on an ABT test requiring three
successive years of 1.35x coverage of MADS by all pledged revenues. Notably, the
senior lien note is not subject to accelerated repayment in the event of default
under the RRIF obligation related to payment, covenant, misrepresentation,
subordinate DSRF, or cross default.