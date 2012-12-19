Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international and National-scale ratings of Banco Nacional de Mexico (Banamex) at 'A-' and 'AAA(mex)', respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Banamex's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National-scale rating are driven by its strong intrinsic profile, reflected in its 'a-' Viability rating (VR), which has also been affirmed. In turn, Banamex's VR is driven by its ample loss absorption capacity, strong and resilient earnings, robust franchise, and sound liquidity and funding. However, this rating also factors in the lower than pre-crisis core earnings, above-average credit costs, and somewhat volatile trading revenues. In Fitch's opinion, the confluence of an improved Sovereign rating, coupled with sustained recovery of core profitability, could potentially result in an upgrade of Banamex's 'a-' VR and, therefore, its IDRs as well. In turn, weaker financials could put downward pressure on Banamex's VR. In Fitch's opinion, impairment ratios above 3%, and/or credit costs (provisions and charge-offs) above 6% of average assets, could trigger a revision of Banamex's 'a-' VR, depending on the robustness and trends in its base of loan loss reserves. A Fitch core capital ratio below 12% of risk weighted assets could also negatively affect the VR, if not accompanied by an improved internal capital generation capacity (i.e. higher earnings). The downside potential for Banamex's IDRs and its National-scale ratings is currently low, since Fitch considers that Banamex is a core subsidiary of Citigroup Inc. (rated by Fitch at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and VR at 'a-'). Even if Banamex's VR were eventually downgraded, its IDRs will likely remain aligned with Citigroup's VR. This also underpins the affirmation of Banamex's support rating at '1'. The following ratings were affirmed: Banamex: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F1'; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Support rating at '1'; --Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'; --Long-term National-scale rating for local senior debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.