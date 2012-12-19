Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' rating on $57.3 million of
outstanding Escambia County Housing Finance Authority, FL bonds issued on behalf
of the University of West Florida Foundation, Inc. (UWFF).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the dormitory system (the
system).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'A+' rating reflects the system's
track-record of favorable operating performance, which has supported the
generation of adequate debt service coverage.
STRONG DEMAND FOR ON-CAMPUS HOUSING: Fall semester occupancy rates have
consistently been at or near full occupancy over the past five years.
CREDIT STRENGTH OF UNIVERSITY: The university's credit strengths include a good
market position, healthy financial cushion and relatively low debt burden.
Counterbalancing the aforementioned strengths is a challenging state funding
environment (Florida GOs rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) and a
history of pressured operating performance.
CREDIT PROFILE
The system's operating performance remains solid, averaging 13.0% between fiscal
2010 to fiscal 2012. Positive financial results have been primarily driven by
sound financial management and very strong demand for student housing. Fitch
anticipates similar operating performance in fiscal 2013 based on another year
of reported full fall occupancy and continued prudent management of operations.
The system's track-record of favorable operating performance has supported the
generation of acceptable debt service coverage. Fiscal 2012 net income available
for debt service (approximately $5.6 million) covered pro-forma maximum annual
(MADS) debt service (approximately $4.7 million) by an adequate 1.2x. Fitch
notes positively that this figure is in line with management's original
projection when issuing its most recent dormitory system related debt.
Pro-forma MADS coverage is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few
years, reaching 2.1x by fiscal year-end 2018. Anticipated growth in net income
available to cover debt service is based on several underlying assumptions,
including steady increases in housing rental rates and strong demand for the
system's housing inventory. Fitch views management's projections as attainable
based on historical demand for the system's housing stock, limited competition
from off-campus housing, and senior leadership's demonstrated ability to
carefully manage system-related expenses.
The system continues to benefit from the university's healthy market position.
Total fall headcount enrollment at the university has grown by 15.7% over the
past five years, reaching 11,982 in fall 2011. Preliminary fall 2012 data
suggest further growth, supported by an above-average number of freshmen
matriculants and relative stability in the freshmen-to-sophomore retention rate.
Regular increases in tuition and fees have helped to mitigate reductions in
state funding for operations and rising operating expenses associated with a
growing student body. Nevertheless, the university's financial results have
weakened in recent years, as reflected by a three-year (fiscal 2009-2011)
average operating margin of -5.2% and similar performance anticipated for fiscal
2012. These operating deficits are partially due to Fitch's inclusion of the
non-cash expense of depreciation and exclusion of state capital appropriations
in support of certain operating expenses in its calculation of financial
results.
Fitch believes the university's credit strengths counterbalance its unfavorable
operating performance, particularly its level of financial flexibility.
Available funds of $54.1 million at year-end fiscal 2011 represented 32.7% and
91.5% of operating expenses and pro-forma debt (inclusive of the UWFF's
non-recourse debt), respectively. Preliminary data indicates modest growth of
available funds in fiscal 2012.
UWFF, which manages the university's housing system, is a direct support
organization of University of West Florida (UWF), one of 12 members of the
Florida State University System (revenue bonds rated 'AA' by Fitch). The system
is comprised of eight facilities, including a new housing facility financed with
series 2011 bonds that was recently completed on time and budget in fall 2012.
UWF is a regional, comprehensive, four-year university located in Pensacola, FL.