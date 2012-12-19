Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' rating on $57.3 million of outstanding Escambia County Housing Finance Authority, FL bonds issued on behalf of the University of West Florida Foundation, Inc. (UWFF). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the dormitory system (the system). KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'A+' rating reflects the system's track-record of favorable operating performance, which has supported the generation of adequate debt service coverage. STRONG DEMAND FOR ON-CAMPUS HOUSING: Fall semester occupancy rates have consistently been at or near full occupancy over the past five years. CREDIT STRENGTH OF UNIVERSITY: The university's credit strengths include a good market position, healthy financial cushion and relatively low debt burden. Counterbalancing the aforementioned strengths is a challenging state funding environment (Florida GOs rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) and a history of pressured operating performance. CREDIT PROFILE The system's operating performance remains solid, averaging 13.0% between fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2012. Positive financial results have been primarily driven by sound financial management and very strong demand for student housing. Fitch anticipates similar operating performance in fiscal 2013 based on another year of reported full fall occupancy and continued prudent management of operations. The system's track-record of favorable operating performance has supported the generation of acceptable debt service coverage. Fiscal 2012 net income available for debt service (approximately $5.6 million) covered pro-forma maximum annual (MADS) debt service (approximately $4.7 million) by an adequate 1.2x. Fitch notes positively that this figure is in line with management's original projection when issuing its most recent dormitory system related debt. Pro-forma MADS coverage is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few years, reaching 2.1x by fiscal year-end 2018. Anticipated growth in net income available to cover debt service is based on several underlying assumptions, including steady increases in housing rental rates and strong demand for the system's housing inventory. Fitch views management's projections as attainable based on historical demand for the system's housing stock, limited competition from off-campus housing, and senior leadership's demonstrated ability to carefully manage system-related expenses. The system continues to benefit from the university's healthy market position. Total fall headcount enrollment at the university has grown by 15.7% over the past five years, reaching 11,982 in fall 2011. Preliminary fall 2012 data suggest further growth, supported by an above-average number of freshmen matriculants and relative stability in the freshmen-to-sophomore retention rate. Regular increases in tuition and fees have helped to mitigate reductions in state funding for operations and rising operating expenses associated with a growing student body. Nevertheless, the university's financial results have weakened in recent years, as reflected by a three-year (fiscal 2009-2011) average operating margin of -5.2% and similar performance anticipated for fiscal 2012. These operating deficits are partially due to Fitch's inclusion of the non-cash expense of depreciation and exclusion of state capital appropriations in support of certain operating expenses in its calculation of financial results. Fitch believes the university's credit strengths counterbalance its unfavorable operating performance, particularly its level of financial flexibility. Available funds of $54.1 million at year-end fiscal 2011 represented 32.7% and 91.5% of operating expenses and pro-forma debt (inclusive of the UWFF's non-recourse debt), respectively. Preliminary data indicates modest growth of available funds in fiscal 2012. UWFF, which manages the university's housing system, is a direct support organization of University of West Florida (UWF), one of 12 members of the Florida State University System (revenue bonds rated 'AA' by Fitch). The system is comprised of eight facilities, including a new housing facility financed with series 2011 bonds that was recently completed on time and budget in fall 2012. UWF is a regional, comprehensive, four-year university located in Pensacola, FL.