Overview
-- On Dec. 14, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit
ratings on the Republic of Croatia to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- On Dec. 17, we also lowered our long-term issuer credit rating on the
City of Zagreb to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
-- Our rating on Zagrebacki Holding reflects its stand-alone credit
profile, and the likelihood of extraordinary support from and the
creditworthiness of its owner, Zagreb.
-- We are therefore also lowering the rating on Zagrebacki Holding to 'B'
from 'B+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Zagrebacki
Holding's SACP may deteriorate further as a result of unfavorable
organizational changes, an inability to contain expenditures, or because of
rising refinancing risks.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
issuer credit rating on Croatia-based Zagrebacki holding d.o.o. to 'B' from
'B+'. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating on Croatia-based Zagrebacki Holding reflects our assessment of the
likelihood that its 100% owner, the City of Zagreb (BB+/Stable/--), would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial
distress as "high" and our assessment of the company's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) at 'ccc+'.
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, our
view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on
our assessment of Zagrebacki Holding's:
-- "Very important" role in providing essential municipal services, such
as transport, gas supply, water supply, and waste collection, as well as its
role as the city's financial vehicle in the context of strict legal limits
imposed on municipal borrowing in Croatia. In the event of a default, we
believe the failure to roll over debts coming due would result in Zagrebacki
Holding scaling down its activity.
-- "Strong" link with Zagreb. The city council has a strong influence on
Zagrebacki Holding's strategy and we believe the city's 100% ownership is
unchallenged in the medium term. We also assume that a default of the company
would affect the city's reputation in the market. However, the city's ability
to provide timely support to the company has weakened as it has maintained a
low cash position and high payables since 2009, and, in spite of significant
ongoing support from the city, Zagrebacki Holding significantly increased its
stock of short-term debt in 2010-2011.
Because of our view of the "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from
Zagreb, the rating on Zagrebacki Holding is three notches higher than its
SACP, which we assess at 'ccc+'.
Our view of the SACP is based on the combination of Zagrebacki Holding's
"highly leveraged" financial profile with "weak" stand-alone liquidity
arrangements and unpredictable financial policy and "weak" business profile.
The SACP is underpinned by Zagrebacki Holding's monopoly position as a
provider of public services as well as its strong ongoing support from the
owner via operating and capital subsidies, guarantees on some debt (which are
repaid indirectly from the city's budget), and asset transfers. Overall,
through the purchase of services and subsidies, Zagreb contributed about 33%
of Zagrebacki Holding's operating revenues in 2011. The city council decides
the makeup of the holding's management board, most tariffs for regulated
businesses, and its investment plan.
Nevertheless, as a result of recent changes in national legislation, the
company may be forced to divest one of its lucrative water supply and sewage
businesses, which may affect the company's role in the provision of public
services as well as put additional pressure on its profitability.
Since 2008, Zagrebacki Holding has had no long-term financial strategy. It
remains subject to the city's politically motivated decisions on mandates and
sources of income.
Zagrebacki Holding has recently applied some cost-cutting measures, which,
together with raised tariffs on public transport and water supply as well as
fewer people eligible for free public transport, may reduce its net loss in
2012-2014 in line with our base-case scenario. Nevertheless, the company will
continue to generate losses. Its debt burden will stay high over this period
with debt-to-EBITDA projected to average a high 7.0x-8.0x and FFO to debt
staying at a low 8.0%-9.5%.
Liquidity
We view Zagrebacki Holding's liquidity as "less-than-adequate" under our
criteria, based on what we view as the company's "weak" stand-alone liquidity
position, combined with our opinion that the City of Zagreb has the ability
and willingness to provide sufficient liquidity support to the company in a
timely manner. We also note the fact that the city continues to transfer funds
earmarked for the repayment of a portion of the company's debt.
Throughout 2012, the holding's free cash and available credit facilities was
about Croatian kuna (HRK) 180 million (EUR24 million), well below its debt
service within the next year of about HRK1.3 billion (or HRK1.1 billion,
excluding debt repaid from the city's budget).
Based on our forecast, the holding's sources of liquidity (cash, committed
credit lines, and funds from operations) will cover only 50% of the uses of
liquidity--such as capital investments and principal repayment--over the next
year. We expect that beyond the investment in the water and sewage networks,
the holding's capital expenditures will be close to minimal.
The company's debt repayment profile has weakened significantly since 2009,
with a short-term portion of the debt raised to 19% of total debt outstanding
by year-end 2011.
By Croatian law, a public sector company is not allowed to raise long-term
borrowings unless it has a corresponding investment program approved--which
the company has failed to do so far. Under such circumstances, the company is
to refinance its long-term debts coming due with short-term bank loans,
raising the company's annual funding needs and pressuring its liquidity
position.
Moreover, since 2010 the company has occasionally delayed payments to
suppliers and operating-lease payments. We don't consider this a default, but
rather a sign of a strained liquidity position.
The company can use about HRK120 million (EUR17 million) of an arranged,
earmarked credit facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (AAA/Stable/A-1+) for the final stage of its water and sewage
network upgrade project and is expected to successfully roll over its
short-term bank loans of HRK640 million coming due in December 2012 and July
2013.
The company owns significant real-estate assets, which it initially planned to
start selling in 2008, using the proceeds to repay debt. However, the
inability of the company's supervisors to approve its investment program,
combined with reduced prices in the residential property market, has led to a
delay of sales by more than 40 months.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Zagrebacki Holding's SACP
may deteriorate further as a result of unfavorable organizational changes, an
inability to contain expenditures, or because of rising refinancing risks.
Our base-case scenario for the SACP (which is consistent with the 'ccc+'
level) assumes that in 2012-2013 the holding will benefit from higher tariffs
on its (primarily transport) services, continue to reduce personnel costs, and
successfully extend short-term credit lines from local banks and leasing
obligations.
We could take a negative rating action on Zagrebacki Holding within the next
12 months, if as a result of the divestiture of its water supply and sewage
branch and insufficient consolidation measures, the company fails to improve
its profitability or it takes materially more short-term debt than envisaged
in our base-case scenario, or its access to external liquidity deteriorates.
We could also consider negative rating action if we took a negative rating
action on Zagreb, or if we revised downward our view of the likelihood of the
city providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in
case of financial distress.
We could revise the outlook to stable as a result of a confirmation of a
"high" probability of extraordinary support, and stabilization of the
holding's SACP in line with our base-case scenario.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Zagrebacki Holding d.o.o.
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured B B+
