-- We lowered our ratings on six classes from GE Commercial Mortgage
Corp.'s series 2005-C1, a U.S. CMBS transaction, and placed five of these
classes on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- Our rating actions reflect interest shortfalls to the trust and
significant outstanding advances that we believe are likely to be recovered by
the master servicer in the near future related to a liquidated asset
previously with the special servicer, as well as our preliminary analysis of
the four assets with the special servicer.
-- We lowered our rating on class F to 'D (sf)' because we expect that
the interest shortfalls will continue and accumulated interest shortfalls will
remain outstanding for an extended period of time.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings on six classes of commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.'s series 2005-C1, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, and placed five of
these ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).
The downgrades and negative CreditWatch placements reflect interest shortfalls
totaling $1.1 million to the trust as reflected in the Dec. 10, 2012, trustee
remittance report. The interest shortfalls this period are primarily due to
special servicing fee ($15,730) and the master servicer, GEMSA Loan Services
L.P. (GEMSA), recouping $1.06 million of outstanding advances on the
liquidated Washington Mutual Buildings asset. The asset, which liquidated on
Aug. 6, 2012, resulted in a $47.3 million principal loss to the trust. GEMSA
indicated to us that $3.8 million of the $5.1 million of advances remain
outstanding. GEMSA stated that it intends to recover the remaining $3.8
million outstanding advances over the next several months, which we believe
will cause the trust to continue experiencing interest shortfalls over an
extended period of time.
The interest shortfalls this period affected all classes subordinate to and
including class A-J. As a result, we lowered our ratings on classes A-J, B, C,
D, and E to reflect reduced liquidity support available to these classes and
our expectation that these classes will continue to experience interest
shortfalls due to GEMSA recovering its advances on the liquidated Washington
Mutual Buildings asset. Concurrently, we placed these five ratings on
CreditWatch with negative implications to reflect the current and potential
interest shortfalls that we believe will affect the trust in the foreseeable
future and the potential for the interest shortfalls to increase due to the
$3.8 million of outstanding advances left to be reimbursed. We lowered our
rating on the class F to 'D (sf)' because it has experienced interest
shortfalls for five consecutive months, and we expect interest shortfalls on
this class to continue and accumulated interest shortfalls to remain
outstanding for an extended period of time.
As of the Dec. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction collateral
comprised 89 mortgage loans and one real estate owned asset. There are four
($53.8 million, 5.6%) assets with the special servicer, C-III Asset Management
LLC (C-III). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is
as follows: one is REO ($20.1 million, 2.1%), two are in foreclosure ($18.8
million, 2.0%), and one loan is in its grace period ($14.9 million, 1.5%).
According to C-III, one of the four assets is expected to be returned to the
master servicer, while foreclosure proceedings have been filed for two other
assets. C-III also informed us that the Oak Park Office Center REO asset is
under contract and is expected to be liquidated at above the total exposure of
$20.3 million in the trust.
Standard & Poor's will resolve the CreditWatch negative placements as more
information concerning the recovery of advances becomes available and after we
fully review the workout strategies and liquidation timing of the four assets
with the special servicer.
RATING LOWERED
GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C1
Credit Reported
Rating enhancement interest shortfalls ($)
Class To From (%) Current Accumulated
F D (sf) CCC-(sf) 3.16 101,534 518,204
RATINGS LOWERED AND PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C1
Credit Reported
Rating enhancement interest shortfalls ($)
Class To From (%) Current Accumulated
A-J A+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf) 15.93 446,067 446,067
B BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A+ (sf) 11.60 169,024 169,024
C BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf) 9.87 67,931 67,931
D B+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf) 7.06 112,202 514,468
E CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf) 5.54 61,746 308,728