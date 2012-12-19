CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise slightly, Polish bonds ease a shade

* Stocks rise slightly, Moneta Bank rise helps Prague * Serbian assets mixed after PM says will run for presidency * Polish bonds mildly softer after strong output data By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 20 Prague led a cautious rise in Central European equities on Monday, mainly driven by the gains of Moneta Money Bank, while Central European assets were mostly moving sideways. Prague's main index firmed 0.4 percent by 0929 GMT. Moneta shares rose 1.2 percent