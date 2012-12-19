Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on
Altria Group Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2; parent company of Philip Morris USA),
Reynolds American Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--; parent of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco
Company), and Lorillard Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--; parent company of Lorillard
Tobacco Co.) are currently unaffected by the announcement that their respective
operating subsidiaries have reached agreement in principle with 17 states, the
District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico (the signatory States) that resolves
disputes under the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) involving the payment
adjustments relating to nonparticipating manufacturers for the years 2003 to
2012.
The agreement would result in the tobacco subsidiaries receiving credits
against future MSA payments over a period of up to five years, entitle the
signatory States to receive a portion of their allocable share of the amounts
currently being held in escrow resulting from these disputes, and put into
place a new method for calculating the adjustment beginning in 2013.
Standard & Poor's views this agreement in principle, which should boost the
companies' cash flows over a period ranging from one to five years, as a
positive for the three tobacco manufacturers. However, it is uncertain at this
point how the companies will utilize the incremental cash flows from the
settlement. We believe such incremental cash flows could be at least partially
directed toward shareholder payments, potentially share repurchases or a
special dividend, and will monitor the companies' intentions.