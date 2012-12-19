Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to DISH Network Corp.'s proposed $1
billion of senior unsecured notes, being issued by subsidiary DISH DBS Corp. The
'3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
The Englewood, Colo.-based satellite TV provider said it intends to use the
proceeds for general corporate purposes, which we presume will include the
execution of its wireless strategy that the company has yet to articulate.
Under the proposed issuance size, pro forma fully adjusted debt to EBITDA
would rise to about 3.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012. Pro forma cash balances
increase to about $7.4 billion as of the same date, prior to payments related
to the company's settlement with Cablevision Systems Corp. and AMC Networks
Inc. regarding the Voom HD litigation.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and positive rating outlook on the company
remain unchanged. We note that DISH recently received approval from the FCC to
deploy a terrestrial wireless network with its 40 MHz of AWS-4 spectrum,
subject to certain power limitations on its uplink spectrum. Under terms of
the ruling, DISH will be required to make its wireless service available to at
least 40% of the population in areas covered by its spectrum within the next
four years, and 70% within seven years. If DISH is unable to meet the 40%
threshold in four years, it must meet 70% coverage in six, rather than seven
years. The company stated it could take at least 30 days to provide greater
clarity on its wireless strategy following an FCC ruling, which could include
more detail surrounding additional near-term and long-term funding needs.
In our view, upgrade potential continues to hinge on the company's ability to
execute on this strategy in such a manner that leverage would remain under 4x.
This leverage threshold assumes no initial change to our assessment of its
"fair" business risk profile. Any longer-term revision of our business risk
profile assessment would depend on our view of the company's longer-term
business prospects regarding a wireless rollout, especially in light of the
mature and very competitive industry landscape, as well as our view of the
competitive threats facing its core video business.
RATING LIST
DISH Network Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/--
New Rating
DISH DBS Corp.
$1 Bil. Senior Unsecured Notes BB-
Recovery Rating 3